Global speciality chemicals giant Nouryon sets up regional innovation hub in Dubai

Charlie Shaver. — Supplied photos

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 4:35 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 5:41 PM

Global speciality chemicals giant, Nouryon has opened a new office and innovation centre at Dubai's Science Park recently. The global giant supplies chemicals used in the manufacture of agricultural, home and personal care, paints and coatings products.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Charlie Shaver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Nouryon noted that he sees the UAE economy increasingly driven by technology.

"The oil and gas industry has traditionally formed the region's economic base. But the UAE's competitive advantage moving forward will be people and technology," said Shaver.

Shaver added that its new innovation hub will bring Nouryon closer to its key growth market while enabling the company to tailor solutions to fit the specific needs of local customers and provide them with better support.

"The new facility allows us to get closer to our customers in Middle East and Africa, the fastest-growing market for the company," he explained.

"Our customers want global technology, but they also want speedier delivery. So, for us, it was only fitting to invest in a local research lab in the UAE," he added.

Approximately 20 per cent of the Nouryon's $4.2 billion in annual revenue comes from emerging markets, primarily Middle East and Africa, and then Asia, including China.

"Even though Covid-19 has disrupted supply chains and logistics around the world, our core markets and emerging markets continue to show growth. So it was important to have a regional presence," Shaver said.

Nouryon will utilise Dubai as a base to expand regionally.

The Dubai-based facility is one of Nouryon’s ten global R&D sites and is set to enable Nouryon to expand its local technical capabilities. The facility also offers space for customer engagement in interactive sessions that provide a transparent, hands-on experience.

"Our R&D success is based on collaboration with customers, suppliers and universities. We have existing relationships with around 35 different universities around the world," Shaver explained.

The UAE's central location and ease of connectivity are also attractive for companies such as Nouryon, who can leverage its logistics capabilities and transport links. "Dubai is accessible and easy to connect with the rest of the Middle East and Africa," he added.

The company will therefore utilise Dubai as a base to expand regionally. "We will continue to add people in the region including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Levant and Africa. As this region continues to grow, we're happy to expand," the CEO stated.

As a chemicals firm, the environment plays a vital role in the company's day to day operations. Nouryon, Shaver explained, is investing in producing less toxic materials. "Our focus is on products that are biodegradable, water-soluble, more sustainably sourced, and this involves working closely with customers to understand their specific needs," he added. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com