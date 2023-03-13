Galadari Brothers launches Dunkin’ in Oman

In celebration of the grand opening, Dunkin’ offered the first 100 guests free coffee and donuts for 100 days

Mohammed Galadari with (from left) Jude Perera, Georgie Thomas, Ahmed Osman, Abdel Rahman Sultan Saif Albakri, Caner Gursoy, Amr Gawish, Roshan Noronha, Harjeet Saluja, Neelesh Kumar, and Ashraf Sami at the inauguration ceremony. — Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 3:52 PM

Dunkin’, one of the world’s leading coffee and bakery brands, has begun operations in Muscat City at the Mall of Oman. Galadari Brothers Group, a leading UAE-based conglomerate, has partnered with Inspire Brands to launch Dunkin’ outlets in the Sultanate of Oman.

Featuring a lineup of high-quality coffee, handcrafted espresso drinks, and delicious donuts, the new outlet will be owned and operated by franchisee Galadari Food and Beverage Division, a major multi-brand restaurant operator in the Middle East and experienced Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins franchisee. In celebration of the grand opening, Dunkin’ offered the first 100 guests free coffee and donuts for 100 days.

Galadari Brothers Group currently operates more than 1000 restaurants of international food and beverage brands including Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’, Kyochon and Shabestan in Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region and Australia. The new expansion with Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company with a portfolio of nearly 32,000 restaurants worldwide, is expected to further grow the group’s presence in Oman and the region.

Mohammed Galadari, Group CEO and Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers Group, expressed his pride in the new partnership and his excitement about the prospects in Oman.

“We are proud to be strengthening our partnership with Inspire Brands and bringing a new offering to Oman. Our customers in the country will be able to experience our best-in-class products and services, and we intend on aggressive expansion in the country as we continue on our steady growth trajectory across the region.”

Galadari Brothers and Inspire Brands have a long-standing relationship and a substantial market share in the local and regional food and beverage industry. Mohammed added: “We have worked closely with Inspire Brands over the years, and together we look forward to igniting the next chapter of brand growth with the launch of Dunkin’ in Oman.”

‘Fan favourite’

Caner Gursoy, Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa for Inspire Brands, said: “We are thrilled to grow the Dunkin’ brand in Oman alongside our longstanding franchisee, the Galadari Food and Beverage Division. Dunkin’ is already a fan favourite throughout the Middle East, fuelling millions of guests with delicious coffee and baked goods both in our restaurants and on the go. We look forward serving guests throughout Oman in the coming years as we continue to expand in Muscat City and the broader country.”

Ahmed Osman, CEO of Galadari Food and Beverage Division, said the opening of Dunkin’ in Oman is another successful growth milestone for Galadari Brothers Group. “This is a momentous occasion for not just us but also the Oman market,” he said.

“We are glad to be able to bring a brand as iconic as Dunkin’ to the country and we know it will be a game changer, we were delighted with the warm welcome from our guests in Oman,” he added.

Neelesh Nair, Regional Manager of the UAE, Qatar and Oman of Galadari Food and Beverage Division, said the move was part of the company’s mission to expand its services to other markets. “As a leader of the F&B industry in the region, the group intends to expand its operations to various new markets, leveraging our current expertise,” he said.

— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com