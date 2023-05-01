Galadari Automobiles acquires Kawasaki brand in UAE

Company forms powersport division to cater to enthusiasts in the country

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers; Axel Dreyer, CEO of Galadari Automobiles; alongside Akira Takakura, Kazuhiko Ashida and Keita Inoue of Kawasaki Motors Ltd. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 12:32 PM

Galadari Automobiles, part of the Galadari Brothers Group, has announced the acquisition of the iconic Kawasaki brand in the UAE, a leader in the motorcycle and powersports industry for over 60 years. This strategic move is aimed at expanding the group’s portfolio in the automotive and motorcycle industry, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the region.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, highlighted the magnitude of the group’s acquisition. “Kawasaki has been the pinnacle of motorcycle design, engineering, and technology for nearly a century. They have always pushed the boundaries of what is possible with a focus on power, speed and performance. We recognise the significance of the Kawasaki brand and the heritage built over the years. As such, we are committed to preserving its legacy, while continuing to innovate and grow the brand in the UAE.”

He added: “We are proud to add Kawasaki to our portfolio and we look forward to building on the strong foundation of this iconic brand and bring it to even greater heights in the years to come.”

Axel Dreyer, CEO of Galadari Automobiles, elaborated on the customer experience. “Alongside the acquisition of Kawasaki, we have also formed a new division called Galadari Powersport to cater to the demand of powersport enthusiasts in the UAE. Customers of Kawasaki can expect a variety of benefits and the latest products as a result of our collaboration, as well as a dedication to excellence in innovation and customer service. Customers will benefit from both firms’ combined expertise and resources, resulting in better a product range, aftersales services, and overall experience.”

Ahmed Farag, Brand Manager — Kawasaki at Galadari Powersport, reinforced the group’s enthusiasm regarding the new acquisition. “With a dedicated state of the art showroom and workshop, we will soon be able to offer the latest Kawasaki models and provide outstanding service quality to our customers. Our team is excited to bring our expertise and resources, and we are confident that this acquisition will create new opportunities for growth and success for both our companies,” he said.