FTA releases UAE Pass feature on EmaraTax platform

Tax system registrants can use the UAE Pass in all procedures and services on the EmaraTax platform

Abdulla Al Bastaki, executive director of the Information Technology Sector at the FTA, called on all FTA customers to take advantage of the new feature. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 3:18 PM

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Sunday announced that the single sign-on feature of UAE Pass – the first national digital identity – has been introduced to the EmaraTax platform.

In a statement, the FTA said tax system registrants can use the UAE Pass in all procedures and services on the EmaraTax platform, available through the official FTA website, further advancing the sweeping digital transformation taking place across the UAE.

The authority stated that the new feature was launched in collaboration with relevant authorities, and designed to meet the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and accuracy of information and procedures, in an effort to to speed up processes, improve user experience, and meet customers’ aspirations.

Abdulla Al Bastaki, executive director of the Information Technology Sector at the FTA, called on all FTA customers to take advantage of the new feature and activate their UAE Pass accounts, and then use them to access the authority’s services quickly, easily, and from the convenience of their devices and smartphones with no need to set a new username and password.

Abdulla Al Bastaki explained that launching the single sign-on feature using UAE Pass forms part of the continuous development and upgrading of government services, using the UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure, which is among the most developed not only in the region but also internationally.

“All of this was made possible by the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership, which aims to forecast the future with strategies and initiatives designed to enhance the efficiency of government systems, improve quality of life for individuals, establish a sustainable environment, and promote happiness and well-being in the community,” he said.

“The agreement also aims to offer an added value for users, allowing them to save time, cost, and effort, while offering them faster processing time for services and increased flexibility of data communication.”

