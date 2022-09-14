First uncrewed surface vessel in the Middle East arrives in Abu Dhabi

The Fugro Pegasus will set a new standard for asset inspection by eliminating human exposure to the offshore environment and reducing emissions by 97 percent versus conventional vessel operations.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 11:17 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 11:20 PM

Fugro transforms the maritime industry in the Middle East with the introduction of its first uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the region. The Fugro Pegasus, the latest addition to the Blue Essence family of uncrewed vessels has arrived in Abu Dhabi and is ready for its first sail in the Gulf.

The 12m class built USV will be the Middle East region's first fully uncrewed vessel that can go beyond the horizon, with the capability of launching an e-ROV. With its cutting-edge hybrid power system, compact size and advanced satellite technology, The Fugro Pegasus will set a new standard for asset inspection by eliminating human exposure to the offshore environment and reducing emissions by 97 percent versus conventional vessel operations. Furthermore, the Fugro Pegasus can be stationed offshore for longer, without the need to demobilise for crewing or re-fuelling activities at the port.

The introduction of Pegasus marks an exciting time for the maritime industry in the region and allows Fugro to further enhances its capacity to deliver world-leading geo data services to clients.

Managed from one of our Remote Operating Centres (ROC) in the region, Fugro will be able to deliver world-lead geo-data solutions faster, safer and more efficiently than ever before.

By embracing remote-operated asset inspections, surveys, and positioning solutions to the maritime industry. Fugro's partners and clients can now explore the world of Autonomous Asset Management where artificial intelligence can be used to eliminate production downtime through a deep understanding offshore infrastructure.

Tim Lyle, Group Director Middle East and India: " With the arrival of Fugro Pegasus we take an important step forward towards the future for maritime operations in the Middle East region. Tomorrow's future is becoming a reality today with significantly enhanced operational efficiencies, improved safety and reduced carbon footprint now available to our customers.”

