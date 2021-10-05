Emirates NBD signs $750 million financing facility with Emirates

5-year dual tranche financing facility competitively priced and marks a first for Emirates airline as a sales-receivable backed financing structure

Emirates NBD has successfully signed a $750 million five-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates airline on September 30, 2021.

The landmark transaction remains competitively priced and marks a first for Emirates Airline as a sales-receivable backed financing structure, aimed to diversify their liquidity pool.

Emirates NBD, one of the leading banking groups in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, acted as bookrunner, mandated lead arranger and global agent for the transaction.

Ahmed Al Qassim, senior executive vice-president, group head of Corporate & Institutional Banking for Emirates NBD said this first-of-its-kind transaction demonstrates Emirates NBD Group’s commitment towards supporting Emirates, the largest airline in the region.

"As a leading regional bank, we are continuously exploring new and innovative financing solutions to support our valued clients and their long-term objectives. As Dubai gears up to be the most visited city by 2025, we look forward to playing our part in achieving this goal through more of such landmark transactions with Emirates airline,” he said.

