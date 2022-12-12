ADIB wins prestigious 'Bank of the Year - UAE' award

The taxable person pay the due amount of tax within nine months from the end of the relevant tax period. Taxable persons shall maintain all records and documents for seven years following the end of the tax period
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has been named 'Bank of the Year - UAE 2022' by Financial Times' monthly publication, The Banker, in recognition of its robust financial performance and pioneering approach to innovation in digital banking.
The global award highlights leaders in the banking sector who have kept pace with the ever-evolving sophistication and demands of Islamic banking customers around the world.
This recognition comes as ADIB continues to build on its rich track record of innovation and Sharia-compliant products, including introducing the world's first digital Islamic bank for youth, and being the first bank in the UAE to enable account opening through facial recognition.
Nasser Al Awadhi, ADIB Group CEO:
"We are honoured to be named 'Bank of the Year - UAE 2022' by The Banker. This award is a significant milestone in our pursuit of excellence and long-term commitment to creating value for our stakeholders.
"This achievement underlines our success in delivering personalised Sharia-compliant banking products and addressing the needs of our customers regionally and globally."
At ADIB, we strive to maintain our leading position in innovation within the industry and are proud of our advancements towards that goal to date."
