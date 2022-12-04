Expo Khorfakkan to host the Jewels of Emirates

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of commonly-traded food commodities, averaged 135.7 points during the month of November, a fraction below its level in October
Expo Khorfakkan is all set for the first edition of the Jewels of Emirates exhibition, which is to run from December 8 to 11 with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS).
The event boasts a host of elite specialised Emirati companies and designers along with some of the brightest local brands in the realms of gold, silver, diamonds, pearls, precious gems and classy watches.
The event's will stand out for showcasing a variety of the most sumptuous and one-of-a-kind golden designs that evoke the aesthetics of the Emirati heritage and blend sophistication, originality and modernity. The local designers will present a fine selection of the latest trends of diamond-encrusted gold designs and the finest of luxury watches and precious stones.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, indicated that the organisation of the Jewels of Emirates exhibition at Expo Khorfakkan is part of the ECS's development plans aimed at the expansion in gold, jewellery and posh watches events that target raising awareness about everything new in the world of watches, gold and jewellery, and contribute to boosting local markets in satisfying the growing demand for gold craftworks in the UAE, as that demand hit a historical record this year, rising 30 per cent in the third quarter of 2022.
Khalil Al Mansouri, director of Expo Khorfakkan, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the SCCI and ECS and their support for organising the Jewels of Emirates exhibition, which succeeded in attracting a big number of Emirati designers and local companies. Al Mansouri pointed out that the event will include a display of the most creative and unique designs of diamonds, gold, pearls and many other precious metals and gems.
