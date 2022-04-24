Expo Centre Sharjah to host ‘Hive Furniture’ Show in June

The Dh1 billion land will be utilised for a luxurious residential golf community at Dubai South’s Golf District.
After a successful debut last year, Expo Centre Sharjah has announced that it will host the second edition of the ‘Hive Furniture’ Show, the region’s first dedicated event focusing on big box retailers and wholesale traders, from June 13 to 16, 2022.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of a signing ceremony between Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Gautam Mulani and Manish Bhatia, co-founders of Hive Furniture Show, as well as officials from both sides.
The new exhibition is part of the Expo Centre’s strategic plans to support the furniture industry, create new investment opportunities in the emirate, meet market demands, and provide a platform for leading international and local furniture companies to forge business relationships and penetrate new markets.
According to the agreement, both parties will collaborate to implement best practices in order to ensure the success of the “Hive Furniture” show.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa expressed his pleasure with the agreement, which is part of the Centre’s efforts to strengthen ties with experienced organizers of specialised trade fairs, owing to the impact of such events on economic growth.
“The furniture industry is one of the major sectors in the UAE, with capital investment totalling AED1 billion, representing 1.20 per cent of total manufacturing investment in the country. According to Goldstein Market Intelligence, the furniture industry accounts for 3.6 per cent of the local manufacturing sector,” he added.
CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah further maintained that these figures motivate us to support this industry by hosting the ‘Hive Furniture’ show, which will be a valuable addition to the Centre’s annual ‘Furniture 360’ exhibition.
Al Midfa emphasized that such events would help to revitalise the furniture and furnishings market by providing a platform for international and local businesses to showcase their products, interact with visitors, exchange experiences, and thus advance this industry.
“We were pleased with the great response we received during last year’s event, and we can see the huge potential that the furniture sector has in the region in the coming years. The UAE has demonstrated its resilience and recovery from the pandemic’s ramifications, and exhibitors are looking forward to launching new collections to big box retailers through this year’s event,” Gautam Mulani said.
“We are delighted to host this year’s event at Expo Centre Sharjah, who are assisting us with all logistics and operational requirements, and we are confident that this event will grow further in the years ahead as demand for quality furniture across the region increases,” Manish Bhatia added.
