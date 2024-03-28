European rice witness growth in demand for its high-nutritious quality products

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 8:07 PM

European Rice, an EU-funded promotional programme has witnessed a remarkable growth in demand given its high nutritious quality produce across customers worldwide. This reflects European Rice’s commitment to offering unparalleled quality and taste, cementing its status as a leading provider of premium rice products.

Renowned for its exceptional quality and commitment to sustainable farming practices, European Rice is an authentic and unique production quality of rice produced in Greece. Rice is grown on 416,000 hectares across Europe and total production amounts to 2.8 million tonnes per year, but its products, especially in comparison with rice varieties from other parts, are of a superior quality in terms of nutrition, organoleptic characteristics and food safety, as well as sustainability.

Recently, consumers have gradually turned to European Rice for its superior quality and consistency. With a rich heritage of rice cultivation and a dedication to sustainable farming practices, European Rice has earned widespread acclaim for its products, known for their distinct aroma, texture, and taste.

European Rice’s success is not only driven by its unwavering commitment to quality but also by its emphasis on sustainability and responsible farming practices. By prioritizing environmental friendly measures and ethical sourcing, European Rice ensures that each grain is produced with the utmost care, from field to table.

Its goal is to further improve the quality and yield and, in parallel, to reduce the pollution of the soil and under- ground waters, as well as to mitigate the wider environmental impacts. Certified Processes compliant with the Integrated Crop Management System for Rice are applied by producers for the European rice grown in Greece. This system rests on best agricultural practices which respect the environment, protect the health of the producer-cultivator and offer a safe product to consumers.

As the demand for premium rice continues to rise, European Rice remains committed to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, European Rice is set to redefine the rice market landscape.