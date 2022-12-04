EU spent €11.8 billion on imports of non-plug-in hybrid cars last year

Large law firms can rake in more than $100 million in legal fees during a long-running bankruptcy
In 2021, the EU spent €11.8 billion on imports of non-plug-in hybrid cars (41 per cent of total extra-EU imports of hybrid and electric cars), €11.4 billion on full electric cars (39 per cent) and €5.9 billion on plug-in hybrid cars (20 per cent), according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
For all three categories of cars, the value for imports was less than the corresponding value for exports from the EU. Exports of non-plug-in hybrid cars were valued at €22.9 billion, which was more than half of the total extra-EU exports of hybrid and electric cars (55 per cent), full electric cars at €12.3 billion (29 per cent) and plug-in hybrid cars at €6.8 billion (16 per cent).
Electric cars are an important part of the energy transition. They are becoming increasingly popular, with international trade in hybrid (both plug-in and non-plug-in) and full electric cars on the rise.
In value terms, total extra-EU exports of hybrid and electric cars in 2021 totalled €42 billion, which was almost an 800 per cent increase compared with 2017 (€4.7 billion). The total import value increased by more than 400 per cent from €5.6 billion in 2017 to €29 billion in 2021.
The value of imports for non-plug-in hybrid vehicles into the EU increased by 165 per cent in 2021 compared with 2017 (€11.8 billion in 2021 compared with €4.5 billion in 2017). In the same period, the value of imports of hybrid cars increased by almost 800 per cent (€5.9 billion compared with €0.67 billion) and that of electric vehicles jumped 2400 per cent (€11.4 billion compared with €0.46 billion).
In terms of exports, the largest increase was for non-plug-in hybrid cars; in 2021, exports increased by more than 5000 per cent compared with 2017 (€22.9 billion in 2021 compared with €0.4 billion in 2017). Exports of full electric cars increased by 660 per cent (€12.3 billion compared with €1.6 billion), while those of plug-in hybrid vehicles increased by 150 per cent (€6.8 billion compared with €2.7 billion). — Wam
