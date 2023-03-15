Etisalat by e& and Samsung join forces to bring new digital experiences to the UAE

The plots, which range from 480-1,080 square metres, will enable buyers to develop their own villas in line with the overall Keturah Reserve master development, scheduled to be completed by Q2 2025
Samsung Gulf Electronics and etisalat by e& on Wednesday announced its latest agreement on the expansion of their existing partnership to collaborate on extending beyond smart devices to encompass digital experiences and cutting-edge solutions, with a strong emphasis on improving the overall customer experience.
Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e& UAE, and Doohee Lee, president of Samsung Gulf Electronics, signed an agreement in the presence of senior officials from both companies.
Both the entities will embark on a collaborative effort to broaden the direct supply of wearables, smart gadgets, and accessories in response to the growing number of smart devices in the UAE. The digital services alliance will incorporate Samsung's smart watches and Samsung Care+ offer across all smart devices, as well as the new fitness and wellness platform GoWell.
"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Samsung, to enhance the customer experience and provide them with the latest innovative products and services that meet their aspirations and expectations in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. We are confident that this partnership will help develop the seamless and integrated digital experience that we aim to deliver to our customers," Masood M. Mohamed Sharif said.
"Etisalat by e&’s efforts reflect the UAE leadership’s vision to create a state-of-the-art infrastructure that contributes to the advancement and growth of all sectors, with us at the core of the communications and information technology sector. This vision gives us a clear and inspiring path that encourages us to use innovation and helps us provide the best technologies and solutions for all."
Doohee Lee said: “In today's market, customers expect seamless connectivity and interoperability across all their devices. To meet these expectations, Samsung has partnered with etisalat by e& to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that will offer uninterrupted experiences to customers across the entire range of Samsung products. With digital transformation already well-established among individuals and companies in the UAE, the companies are excited to introduce more innovative digital solutions that cater to the evolving needs of UAE consumers."
Samsung is committed to promoting sustainability and innovation within the Galaxy ecosystem, through the incorporation of recycled materials and the use of eco-friendly packaging. As part of this effort, the company has joined forces with etisalat by e& to work towards a more sustainable future for the UAE. This will involve the promotion of eco-friendly trade-in offers and the adoption of e-SIM technology to reduce environmental impact.
Furthermore, through this new partnership, Samsung will be able to offer its extensive range of exclusive products and services to etisalat by e& customers across a wider range of categories. This includes the entire consumer and business portfolio, such as smart home solutions, enterprise solutions, accessories, and more.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The plots, which range from 480-1,080 square metres, will enable buyers to develop their own villas in line with the overall Keturah Reserve master development, scheduled to be completed by Q2 2025
The initiative represents a significant investment in CBD's employees, fuelling their potential to drive change and shape the digital banking landscape
Emirates NBD Securities is among the first in the region to fully integrate with the DFM application to offer end-to-end digital investor onboarding
The region should also watch out for the connections between venture capital firms and prominent investors in Silicon Valley, as that relationship might get revisited sooner rather than later
The decision will bring the total amount of dividend distributions for the second half of 2022 to Dh400 million
Supported by the rising demand and interest by HNWIs, the Dubai property market continues its growth in 2023
Agreement with Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership grants the Group the exclusive right to invest, develop, manage and operate the new port
Dubai Crown Prince welcomes Amazon's announcement that it will showcase the products of 100,000 SMEs on its UAE store