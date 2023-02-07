Etihad cargo signs MoU with Astral Aviation to expand African network

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $80.40 a barrel by 1442GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $73.59
Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Astral Aviation Ltd to expand the partnership between the two parties and enhance the cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi, further growing Etihad Cargo’s reach into the African market.
Through the comprehensive MoU, Etihad Cargo’s customers will benefit from additional cargo capacity out of Nairobi via the introduction of additional services from Nairobi to Etihad Cargo’s hub in Abu Dhabi from April 1, 2023.
The expansion of the partnership between Etihad Cargo and Astral Aviation will further enhance Etihad Cargo’s capabilities in the African market. In 2021, the carrier signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with Astral Aviation to provide reliable and cost-effective air freight solutions for the transport of pharmaceuticals across the continent.
The SLA was Etihad Cargo’s first Pharma Interline agreement and ensured the carrier’s partners’ full compliance with the latest IATA Pharma and GDP regulations and standards.
This latest agreement builds on Astral Aviation’s expanding partnership with Abu Dhabi, which will see Astral Aviation operating more flights to the UAE’s capital, supported by Etihad Cargo.
“The signing of this MoU demonstrates Etihad Cargo and Astral Aviation’s shared commitment to joint network development and providing a more comprehensive solution to international cargo transportation between Nairobi and Abu Dhabi,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President – Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Airways.
“The partnership will enable Etihad Cargo to expand its African network and offer increased cargo capacity both into and out of Nairobi, strengthening the connection between the two cities via this key route and further developing this critical African gateway,” he added.
“We are truly honoured to enter into an MoU with Etihad Cargo as a part of our strategy to expand our network globally, which will enhance accessibility and connectivity via Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Hub," Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO of Astral Aviation, said.
“We look forward to transporting Perishables from Kenya into Abu Dhabi and beyond on Etihad’s network, and on the return with cargoes from Asia, USA and Europe to connect into Astral’s Intra African network in Nairobi. This cooperation will create new opportunities for our respective clients and will be a win-win partnership,” he said.
The agreement will see Astral Aviation and Etihad Cargo sharing up to 50 per cent of all available capacity on the new Nairobi-Abu Dhabi-Nairobi flights, increasing the capacity Etihad Cargo offers to air cargo and air mail customers. Via Etihad Cargo’s Abu Dhabi hub, the carrier’s global network will offer connectivity to destinations around the world.
Etihad Cargo will utilise its expansive road feeder service network to transport cargo arriving in Abu Dhabi from Nairobi to destinations throughout the UAE and other offline stations.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $80.40 a barrel by 1442GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $73.59
Group plans to trim its capital spending while providing more collateral in the form of stock pledges to lenders
The latest oil market report from the IEA expects oil supply growth to slow to one million barrels per day. It forecasts global oil demand will increase by 1.9 million barrels per day in 2023 to reach a record 101.7 million barrels per day — with nearly half of that coming from China
The boards of Renault and Nissan have approved equalising the stake each automaker holds in the other, bringing a better balance in the French-Japanese alliance
Due recognition should be given for our constructive and positive role in supporting global market stability including to remind ourselves that the G20 and major consumers around the world commended us for our historical actions taken since 2020, says Opec secretary-general Haitham Al Ghais
The move on Monday aligns Dell with a raft of US companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc that have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates