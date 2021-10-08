Energy
UN welcomes UAE's strategy for climate neutrality

Wam/New York
Filed on October 8, 2021
Wam

Official urges other countries to emulate the Emirati example in the future

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has welcomed the UAE’s strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

In a statement on Friday, Dujarric said: "We warmly welcome this very important announcement by the UAE."

He urged other countries to emulate the Emirati example in the future, "specially ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow”.

On Thursday, the UAE rolled out a game-changing initiative aimed at achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, making the nation the first in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region to embark on such a futuristic journey.

The “UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative”, announced at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, seeks to underpin the nation’s dynamic economic growth alongside positive environmental impact.




