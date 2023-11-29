UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE set to announce petrol prices for December amidst drop in global oil prices

For the month of November, local petrol and diesel prices were slashed by 41 fils a litre after four months of consecutive increases

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: KT file
Photo: KT file

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 9:27 AM

Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 9:39 AM

The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee is set to announce retail petrol and diesel prices for December tomorrow amidst a drop in global prices during November.

For the month of November, the UAE slashed local petrol and diesel prices by 41 fils a litre after four months of consecutive increases. The Super 98 price dropped 11.9 per cent to Dh3.03; the Special 95 rate was slashed by 12.3 per cent to Dh2.92; and the E-plus price was cut by 12.57 per cent to Dh2.85. Diesel price was slashed by 15 fils to Dh3.42 a litre.

Since the UAE deregulated oil prices in 2015, local retail petrol prices are revised at the end of every month to be aligned with global rates.

Global oil prices remained under pressure during November, falling below $75 a barrel in mid-November due to concerns about slow global economic growth, especially in China, strong non-Opec oil supply.

WTI was trading at $76.5 a barrel on November 29, down by nearly seven per cent as compared to October 29. While Brent is down by 5.4 per cent in the past month, trading at $86.35 a barrel on November 29.

However, global oil prices recovered two per cent on Tuesday on the possibility of Opec+ extending or deepening supply cuts.

Keeping in mind the trend in global oil prices in November, local retail rates could be revised down for the second consecutive month. However, a final decision will be announced tomorrow.

Month (2023)Super 98Special 95E-Plus
January2.782.672.59
February3.052.932.86
March3.092.972.90
April3.012.902.82
May3.163.052.97
June2.952.842.76
July3.002.892.81
August3.143.022.95
September3.423.313.23
October3.443.333.26
November3.032.922.85

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from Business