UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for August 2023 announced

Developer posts profit of Dh17.7 million in the second quarter
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2023. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:
Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:
|Months/2023
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-Plus 91
|January
|Dh2.78
|Dh2.67
|Dh2.59
|February
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.93
|Dh2.86
|March
|Dh3.09
|Dh2.97
|Dh2.90
|April
|Dh3.01
|Dh2.90
|Dh2.82
|May
|Dh3.16
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.97
|June
|Dh2.95
|Dh2.84
|Dh2.76
|July
|Dh3
|Dh2.89
|Dh2.81
ALSO READ:
Developer posts profit of Dh17.7 million in the second quarter
A simple rule is to prepare a budget for your outflows
The evolution of these enterprises has mirrored the UAE’s transformation
Political turmoil in the country after the removal of the former government has exacerbated the economic condition in the country with inflation hitting record highs
The bank recorded Dh9.309 billion in total income
The rate hike set the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.15% to 5.40% range
The rate hike set the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range
NBF posted an operating profit of Dh785.3 million for the six month period