UAE resident wins Dh50,000 cash prize, one more lucky winner gets free fuel for a year

This year's edition reflects the President's directives to support sustainable agricultural practices and the preservation of heritage
Worried about rising fuel prices? UAE residents spending at gas stations could hit the jackpot and race home with a bag of cash. For the next couple of months, Adnoc distribution is giving away Dh50,000 cash and free fuel for a year. Adnoc service station customers can win multiple prizes until the end of September.
On Monday, July 17, the company announced their weekly winners. The grand prize of Dh50,000 cash was won by Mohamed Khalifa Alhanaee. Meanwhile, Salam Null had an amazing stroke of luck, hitting the jackpot and securing a year's supply of free fuel. Additionally, Ghairat Gul Mohammad Gul was awarded a staggering Adnoc 5 million points as their prize.
Adnoc service stations will give registered customers instant daily prizes and if they spend Dh20 at any Adnoc Oasis convenience store, car wash, lube change, LPG online or EV charging, or Dh60 on fuel. These customers will also get the chance to win the weekly prizes of Dh50,000 in cash, free fuel for a year, 5 million rewards points, and the grand prize of 1kg gold.
You can participate in the promotion only if you have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member. Participants can sign up on the Adnoc distribution app, or by visiting a service station. Before every purchase, show your Emirates ID or the Rewards membership QR code to participate. Winners are announced on the official social media channels, the official website, and on the distribution app.
The promotion is running from June 26 to September 24, 2023. The grand prize of 1kg gold will be given to five winners on September 25, 2023.
ALSO READ:
This year's edition reflects the President's directives to support sustainable agricultural practices and the preservation of heritage
The sector reflects an increase of 26% growth in activities in 2022
At least 37 people have died and nine are missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides
The observations allow scientists and researchers to enhance their investigation of seasonal shifts on Mars
October 7 will mark main election day across polling centres, with winners announced on October 13
Residents have been advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours and avoid direct sun exposure
The luxury car boasts an 8-cylinder engine with a power of 542 horsepower
More than 1,000 participants take home a total of over Dh1.5 million in prize money