UAE announces retail fuel prices for August: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee increased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus 91 by around 14 fils per litre

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 12:10 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 1:00 PM

The UAE on Monday (July 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of August. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 14 fils per litre from the month of July.

Here are the latest petrol prices for August:

Category Price per litre (August) Price per litre (July) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.14 Dh3 14 fils Special 95 petrol Dh3.02 Dh2.89 13 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.95 Dh2.81 14 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh10.36 and Dh6.63 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (August) Full tank cost (July) Super 98 petrol Dh160.14 Dh153 Special 95 petrol Dh154.02 Dh147.39 E-plus 91 petrol Dh150.45 Dh143.31

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (August) Full tank cost (July) Super 98 petrol Dh194.68 Dh186 Special 95 petrol Dh187.24 Dh179.18 E-plus 91 petrol Dh182.9 Dh174.22

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (August) Full tank cost (July) Super 98 petrol Dh232.36 Dh222 Special 95 petrol Dh223.48 Dh213.86 E-plus 91 petrol Dh218.3 Dh207.94

