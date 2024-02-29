UAE announces fuel prices for March: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Prices have been soaring since cryptocurrency gained US regulatory approval
The UAE on Thursday (February 29) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of March 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for March by between 15 and 16 fils per litre for gasoline and diesel price, compared to the prices of February 2024. The new rates will apply from March 1 and are as follows:
|Category
|Price per litre (March)
|Price per litre (February)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.03
|Dh2.88
|15 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.92
|Dh2.76
|16 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.85
|Dh2.69
|16 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh7.65 and Dh11.84 more than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (March)
|Full tank cost (February)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh154.53
|Dh146.88
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh148.92
|Dh140.76
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh145.35
|Dh137.19
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (March)
|Full tank cost (February)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh187.86
|Dh178.56
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh181.04
|Dh171.12
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh176.7
|Dh166.78
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (March)
|Full tank cost (February)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh224.22
|Dh213.12
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh216.08
|Dh204.24
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh210.9
|Dh199.06
