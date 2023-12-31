UAE announces fuel prices for January 2024: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Tenants and brands need to take full accountability and involvement in mall sustainability
The UAE on Sunday (December 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of January 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee reduced gasoline prices for January by between 13 and 14 fils for gasoline and 19 fils for diesel per litre, compared to the prices of December 2023. The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:
|Category
|Price per litre (January)
|Price per litre (December)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh2.82
|Dh2.96
|14 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.71
|Dh2.85
|14 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.64
|Dh2.77
|13 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh6.63 and Dh10.36 lesser than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (January)
|Full tank cost (December)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh143.82
|Dh150.96
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh138.21
|Dh145.35
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh134.64
|Dh141.27
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (January)
|Full tank cost (December)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh174.84
|Dh183.52
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh168.02
|Dh176.7
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh163.68
|Dh171.74
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (January)
|Full tank cost (December)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh208.68
|Dh219.04
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh200.54
|Dh210.9
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh195.36
|Dh204.98
