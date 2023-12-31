UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces fuel prices for January 2024: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Fuel prices have reduced by 13-14 fils per litre, compared to the rates of December 2023

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 12:40 PM

Last updated: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 12:44 PM

The UAE on Sunday (December 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of January 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee reduced gasoline prices for January by between 13 and 14 fils for gasoline and 19 fils for diesel per litre, compared to the prices of December 2023. The new rates will apply from January 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (January)Price per litre (December)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.82Dh2.9614 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.71Dh2.8514 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.64Dh2.7713 fils

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh6.63 and Dh10.36 lesser than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (January)Full tank cost (December)
Super 98 petrolDh143.82Dh150.96
Special 95 petrolDh138.21Dh145.35
E-plus 91 petrolDh134.64Dh141.27

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (January)Full tank cost (December)
Super 98 petrolDh174.84Dh183.52
Special 95 petrolDh168.02Dh176.7
E-plus 91 petrolDh163.68Dh171.74

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (January)Full tank cost (December)
Super 98 petrolDh208.68Dh219.04
Special 95 petrolDh200.54Dh210.9
E-plus 91 petrolDh195.36Dh204.98

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business