UAE announces fuel prices for February: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

This is the second-largest fine ever imposed by the PRA
The UAE on Wednesday (January 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of February 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for February by between 5 and 6 fils per litre for gasoline, and reduced diesel price by 1 fil per litre, compared to the prices of January 2024. The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:
|Category
|Price per litre (February)
|Price per litre (January)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh2.88
|Dh2.82
|6 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.76
|Dh2.71
|5 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.69
|Dh2.64
|5 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh4.44 more than last month.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (February)
|Full tank cost (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh146.88
|Dh143.82
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh140.76
|Dh138.21
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh137.19
|Dh134.64
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (February)
|Full tank cost (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh178.56
|Dh174.84
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh171.12
|Dh168.02
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh166.78
|Dh163.68
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (February)
|Full tank cost (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh213.12
|Dh208.68
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh204.24
|Dh200.54
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh199.06
|Dh195.36
ALSO READ:
This is the second-largest fine ever imposed by the PRA
Money choices, like other aspects of a marriage, should reflect a fine balance between togetherness and autonomy
Mansour bin Zayed attends UAE Central Bank's Golden Jubilee
Overall loan portfolio quality improved significantly
The real estate giant owes over $300 billion
Facility will make Borouge the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex
The report considered various factors, including flight costs, rent, and utility bills
This is the company’s fourth since its set-up in 2008