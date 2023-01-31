Galadari Energy Solutions wins prestigious Atlas Copco award

The subsidiary was recognised for its excellent growth and contribution towards sustainability

Mohammed Galadari (second from left), Co-Chairman and Group CEO, Galadari Brothers, receives the award from Akram Tamari, Regional General Manager for Power Technique, Middle East, at Atlas Copco, flanked by senior officials of Galadari Energy Solutions. Photo: Kareem Dawaba

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 7:06 PM

Galadari Energy Solutions (GES), a subsidiary of the well-diversified Galadari Brothers group, has won the prestigious Atlas Copco - Portable Air - Super League Award for its excellent growth and contribution towards sustainability.

The award ceremony was attended by senior officials of Galadari Brothers and Atlas Copco at the head office of the Galadari Brothers group.

The Atlas Copco Award, which is centred around a yearly competition between all major distributors in the Middle East and North Africa region, takes into account multiple factors such as revenue growth, sustainability-focused efforts, market share and attracting new customers, while retaining existing ones.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said the group is pleased to receive this award as it reflects the commitment and dedication of the group and its entities to sustainability and continuous growth for our clients.

“This prestigious award is another addition to Galadari Brothers’ long list of recognitions. The group’s entities are highly customer-centric and key drivers of their clients’ growth,” he said.

Bilal Hazza, Acting General Manager of Galadari Energy Solutions, said this achievement is only the first step in the company’s journey to becoming a leading player in the field of power technique.

“We will continue to strive for excellence and enhance our existing skills. The award recognises companies’ exceptional revenue growth, sustainability, market share and customer acquisition. Hence, the award is achieved with the help of the effort and support of all GES team members,” said Hazza.

Akram Tamari, Regional General Manager for Power Technique in the Middle East at Atlas Copco, said GES and Atlas Copco Middle East have a long-term partnership built on trust and close collaboration, that guarantees meeting the demands of customers with utmost efficiency.

“GES has a solid structure and excellent presence in the market, with the right product offering and comprehensive financial solutions. The company goes above and beyond to not only excel in distributing Atlas Copco products but also to listen to the needs of its end customers and tailor its offerings to their specific requirements and applications,” he said.

Using its focused and efficient approach to customer service, GES was able to increase its market share and sales volume to overachieve on the targets set by Atlas Copco, he explained.

“Success requires a lot of effort, commitment and dedication, and we would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the team behind the remarkable results. Atlas Copco looks forward to many more years of partnership with GES as our valued distributor,” Tamari added.