Dubai: Dewa deploys 2.1m smart metres across the emirate

These devices enable customers to monitor their water and electricity consumption independently

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 12:18 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Monday said it has installed 2.1 million smart electricity and water meters across the emirate for benefit of the residents.

The number of smart meters has increased from 200,000 in the first phase which was completed in January 2016.

Smart meters enable customers to monitor their water and electricity consumption independently. Customers can log onto their Dewa accounts through the website and smart app, view their dashboard to monitor their consumption and learn about tariff slabs for customers in the residential sector. Customers can also benefit from the initiative by comparing their consumption with similar homes, to help them manage their consumption.

“Dewa is working to provide an advanced infrastructure to manage facilities and services through smart and interconnected systems that use technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Smart meters provide many advantages for customers to control their consumption proactively and digitally without contacting Dewa, in addition to transforming Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

ALSO READ: