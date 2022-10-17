Emiratisation of jobs is a fundamental function of UAB strategy

The Sharjah-based lender participates in the 24th National Career Fair

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 3:16 PM

The United Arab Bank pronounced its participation in the 24th National Career Fair to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The bank's participation in the career fair reflects the board of directors' policies and directives on the Emiratisation policy, and in line with the board's strategy for the recruitment and development of the national youth human resources.

Mr Shirish Bhide, the bank's CEO, said the Emiratisation of jobs is a fundamental function in the strategy or our works. "That is why the bank contributes effectively in most of the career fair in the country, within the framework of its strategy aimed at boosting the percentage of Emiratisation, for the purpose of recruiting the national youth human resources of graduates of both sexes, who are interested in building a brilliant and successful future in the banking sector. Therefore, the National Career Fair that is one of the employment exhibitions in the country, is considered an ideal platform for discovering the national young talents and for bringing graduates together," he said.

Hind Al Attar, chief human capital officer said: "Our wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates has adopted a clear vision in the field of employment and training of male and female citizens in the country. As such, we have undertaken to set the policies and mechanisms aimed at the recruitment of the outstanding national talents to upgrade their talents in a systematic and studied way and to provide a successful occupational process in order to be qualified for assuming leading posts in the Bank."

She said the ehhibition shall provide an opportunity for direct communication with the human capital team and its executive managers at the bank, where the graduates shall be directed to follow the occupational track that is suitable to their specialties, and the bank's institutional culture and the work environment provided by the Bank shall be explained to them.

"Therefore, we call all male and female graduates to visit the bank's pavilion at the National Career Fair in order to be acquainted with job opportunities provided by the United Arab Bank," she said.

— business@khaleejtimes.com