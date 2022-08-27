Emirati women strive for sustainable future in business

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 8:44 PM

The UAE is building a strong economy with futuristic policies as it boosts growth and development of Emirati women. The nation celebrates today the spirit of womanhood as it welcomes and encourages their presence in business.

The theme "Inspiring Reality... Sustainable Future" is driving a message of hope among women entrepreneurs in the nation to aim for higher goals and complement regional growth.

"The UAE’s financial sector has made significant strides since it first issued its currency in 1973. The country has transitioned from a bustling regional trading port into one of the world’s leading financial hubs. The UAE is now home to over 50 onshore commercial banks, two world-class financial centres and a dynamic legal and regulatory regime," said Shaikha Al Araimi, associate director, Corporate Affairs and Administration, Dubai Financial Services Authority.

"While the financial sector is male-dominated the world over, here in the UAE Emirati women have played a huge role in building out the country’s financial markets, with glass ceilings shattered many times over as women make up the majority of Emiratis in the financial sector," added Al Araimi.

The nation has unlocked and empowered the talent and contribution of Emirati women, providing them with unequivocal support, equal opportunities, resources, and skills to build an incomparable level of infrastructure, in just 50 years.

Female Fusion, the most extensive network of women entrepreneurs with over 30,000 members, hosted a panel discussion featuring five distinguished Emirati female entrepreneurs and business women — Jouhayna Almheiri, Senior Air Traffic Control Officer, TEDx Motivational Speaker, Podcaster; Tahany Taher, co-founder of HAYAWIIA; Tala Badri, founder and executive director of Centre for Musical Arts; Maitha Alawadi, Head of Production at New Media Academy and Fatima AlQubaisi, the first Emirati woman to graduate from Harvard Law School, and Futureneer, under the patronage of Ohood Al Roumi in the Ministry of Possibilities.

The discussion was moderated by the CEO and Founder of Female Fusion, Jennifer Blandos, an international speaker, business strategist, advisor to UN Women in the UAE, and a host of famous women-focused sessions at the Women's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Saxo Bank, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, has recorded an increase of 18 percent in the share of females among its new trading clients in the UAE since 2017. The growth of female investors in the region is irrefutable.

“On the occasion of the seventh Emirati Women's Day, we are pleased to play our part in this journey by encouraging and enabling female investors to take their first steps,” said Tara Tyan, regional head of marketing – Mena at Saxo Bank. “In the past five years, we have witnessed women increasingly becoming financially independent, while also playing a crucial role in making financial decisions – a role and responsibility traditionally linked to the men of the family."

To mark this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) organised an event honouring Emirati businesswomen, highlighting their important role in the UAE’s social and economic development, and the part they play in the UAE’s future.

Addressing the event, Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Deputy-Chairperson of the National Bank of Fujairah, shared her advice on how to make a difference in their respective organisations. Dr Al Gurg highlighted that Emirati women should seek not only recognition, but also, to add value, following their role models to make the most of their individual strengths. Commitment, honesty, care and optimism are among the key attributes that enable Emirati women to succeed in business according to Dr Al Gurg.

The seventh annual Emirati Women’s Day was launched in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, the Mother of the Nation. The UAE has for many years championed gender diversity in senior leadership positions and boardrooms, and now requires listed companies to have at least one woman on their boards.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has succeeded over the past few years in meeting gender balance standards in its organisational chart, with women now making up more than 50 per cent of the FTA’s team.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General, FTA, said: “Since the launch of its operations, the Federal Tax Authority has succeeded in forming a highly qualified and professional team. We are proud of the significant role women have played, and especially Emirati women, in the Authority’s success over the past five years. Our team includes a distinguished group of female employees in all disciplines and at all organisational levels.”

Al Bustani congratulated Emirati women on this occasion, underlining the tremendous success they have achieved in all fields, setting an example with their dedication to performing their duties with the highest levels of efficiency. They play a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s development and have proven their ability to assume responsibility towards their country and community, H.E. added.

“It is essential that we preserve their advancements, which they have achieved with the guidance and full support of our wise leadership. This, in turn, is an incentive for women to make even greater contributions to the national efforts to shape a more prosperous and sustainable future. Women are a key pillar of the nation, and they continue to prove, day after day, their competence and excellence in the tasks they perform,” added Al Bustani.

The Women’s Committee at the Federal Tax Authority organised a series of events over the past week to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, with a large number of its female employees participating. These included the annual Women’s Forum, as well as a panel discussion on ‘Inter-Generational Dialogue and Pioneering Women’, featuring Hessa Tahlak, assistant undersecretary for Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development, and Sara Falaknaz, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC). The session was moderated by Amal Al Sahlawi, Head of the FTA Women’s Committee.

