Emirates to launch first A380 service to Bali

The airline’s superjumbo is the first commercial A380 flight to land in Indonesia

The new two-class Emirates A380 service will replace one of the two daily services to Bali currently operated by a two-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 12:19 PM

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, will deploy its signature A380 aircraft to Bali starting from June 1.

The new two-class Emirates A380 service will replace one of the two daily services to Bali currently operated by a two-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline’s debut A380 flight EK368, will depart from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 03:25 hrs, arriving in Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 16:35 hrs local time. The returning flight, EK369, will depart Bali at 19:40 hrs, arriving in Dubai at 00:45 hrs local time. All times are local.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Bali continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in our network and strategic markets in Southeast Asia, and the Emirates A380’s debut in Indonesia underscores our long-standing commitment to its travel and tourism sector. We look forward to driving more inbound traffic to the island, while also offering leisure and business travellers more opportunities to connect to Dubai and beyond to cities across Europe and the Americas through Emirates’ extensive global network.”

Faik Fahmi, President Director of PT. Angkasa Pura I, said, “The scheduled operations of the Airbus A380 in Indonesia will be a historic moment for Indonesian aviation and Angkasa Pura I. We welcome the Emirates A380 service, which will operate in early June, and are honoured to be the first airport operator to receive regular commercial flights of the aircraft in the country. We hope the A380 operations in Indonesia, especially Bali, will have an increasingly positive impact on the tourism and economy sectors, and will further allow more opportunities for cooperation and investment in other sectors of the industry in Indonesia.”

Emirates launched a non-stop daily service from Dubai to Bali in 2015, adding to its scheduled flights to Jakarta which began in 1992. The airline has so far operated more than 49,000 flights and carried over 9 million passengers between Indonesia and Dubai. Emirates currently serves Indonesia with 28 weekly flights to both Bali and Jakarta, and offers increased connectivity to 29 more domestic cities via the two gateways through its partnership agreements with both Garuda Indonesia and Batik Air.

On a two-class Emirates A380 aircraft, passengers are offered 58 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 557 generously pitched seats in Economy Class.

Emirates continues to expand its A380 network to meet increasing travel demand globally. The airline’s flagship aircraft is currently deployed to 41 destinations and is likely to expand to nearly 50 destinations by the end of the summer.