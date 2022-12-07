Emirates Telecommunications raises stake in Britain's Vodafone

About 61 per cent of local investors are more actively managing their wealth and making changes to their investment strategies, given current economic challenges
Emirates Telecommunications raised its stake in Vodafone Group to 11 per cent on Wednesday, but said it has no plans to make an offer for the British telecoms group.
The UAE-based telecommunications service provider, the biggest shareholder in Vodafone, previously held a stake of about 10 per cent in the British company.
Meanwhile, Vodafone had said on Monday its chief executive officer Nick Read was stepping down at the end of the year.
Vodafone, whose shares have lost more than 20 per cent of their value so far this year and have nearly halved during Read's tenure, had warned on profit last month. — Reuters
The country bucks the trend as global growth is projected to lose its momentum in the last quarter of 2022 and early next year
The UAE and Dubai’s globally recognised management of the pandemic, strategic investment and business-friendly structural reforms, long-term residency schemes, and innovation-enabling regulatory environment have drawn entrepreneurial talent from every corner of the world
Dubai’s conducive business and investment ecosystem supports the growth of the global economy through the various exhibitions the city hosts, the Ruler said
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri says the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements will help ensure enough supply of basic commodities and reduce inflation in the country
Latest move by Al Ansari Exchange aims to further enhance the brand's value and identity among customers
Over 50% of contracts value will flow back into the UAE economy through Adnoc’s In Country Value programme and will support growth of the UAE food industry
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, says the mobility of talent is the fuel for the economy