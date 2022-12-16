Emirates reopens lounge at Concourse C, Dubai International Airport

More than 30 Emirates Lounges now open worldwide

Currently open 24/7 to service the high demand of festive season, passengers can relax in the lounges for up to 4 hours before a flight. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 2:49 PM

The Emirates Lounge in Concourse C, Dubai International Airport has re-opened for passenger use. This is the seventh Dubai lounge to reopen after the pandemic.

Located in Concourse C, adjacent to Gates C09, the newly re-opened Emirates Lounge is a 1,308 square metre and 265-seat dedicated space for rest, relaxation, and refreshment before travel. First and Business Class customers can access the lounge on a complimentary basis, as well as Silver, Gold and Platinum Skywards members. Premium Economy and Economy passengers can enjoy paid access at $150 exclusive of taxes, or just $125 for Emirates Skywards members. Currently open 24/7 to service the high demand of festive season, passengers can relax in the lounges for up to 4 hours before a flight.

Emirates has a vast network of 39 dedicated airport lounges, including seven in Dubai and 32 located within major airports around the globe, all designed with the same attention to detail and exceptional service. At Dubai International Airport, 7 Emirates Lounges are located in the flagship Terminal 3, – 3 for First Class and 3 for Business Class customers, as well as the Emirates’ Lounge catering to all premium customers. Emirates also operates lounges in key cities across the network — Auckland, Bangkok, Birmingham, Boston, Cairo, Cape Town, Colombo, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Perth, Rome, San Francisco, Singapore, and Sydney.