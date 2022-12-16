Emirates reopens lounge at Concourse C, Dubai International Airport

Luxury residential development project has 121 units on offer, ranging from studios to three bedrooms
The Emirates Lounge in Concourse C, Dubai International Airport has re-opened for passenger use. This is the seventh Dubai lounge to reopen after the pandemic.
Located in Concourse C, adjacent to Gates C09, the newly re-opened Emirates Lounge is a 1,308 square metre and 265-seat dedicated space for rest, relaxation, and refreshment before travel. First and Business Class customers can access the lounge on a complimentary basis, as well as Silver, Gold and Platinum Skywards members. Premium Economy and Economy passengers can enjoy paid access at $150 exclusive of taxes, or just $125 for Emirates Skywards members. Currently open 24/7 to service the high demand of festive season, passengers can relax in the lounges for up to 4 hours before a flight.
Emirates has a vast network of 39 dedicated airport lounges, including seven in Dubai and 32 located within major airports around the globe, all designed with the same attention to detail and exceptional service. At Dubai International Airport, 7 Emirates Lounges are located in the flagship Terminal 3, – 3 for First Class and 3 for Business Class customers, as well as the Emirates’ Lounge catering to all premium customers. Emirates also operates lounges in key cities across the network — Auckland, Bangkok, Birmingham, Boston, Cairo, Cape Town, Colombo, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Perth, Rome, San Francisco, Singapore, and Sydney.
Luxury residential development project has 121 units on offer, ranging from studios to three bedrooms
Launches three brand stores for Forever21, Cotton On and BODY covering 23,188 sq. ft. in UAE’s Silicon Central mall in Dubai
As of November 2022, ECI has facilitated Dh261 million worth of secured non-oil trade for businesses operating in Ras Al Khaimah
Dubai overnight visitors jump 134% to 11.4m in the first 10 months of 2022
The state-run Census and Statistics Department said that agriculture sector shrank 8.7 per cent in the third quarter and industries 21.2 per cent, while services dropped 2.6 per cent, from a year earlier
The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the move, and said “further increases in Bank Rate” may be required to tackle what it fears may be persistent domestic inflation pressures from prices and wages
Aviation startup Boom Aerospace finally has a supplier lined up to make engines for its supersonic plane
ECB seen raising rates by 50bps; To lay out plans for shrinking bold holdings; Euro zone recession looms; Decision scheduled for 1315 GMT