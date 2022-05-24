Emirates NBD’s credit ratings upgraded by Moody’s

In Q2 2022 as of May 1, 491,000 addresses have transacted with NFTs, putting the NFT market on pace to continue its quarterly growth trend in a number of participants.
Business21 hours ago
Moody's has upgraded Emirates NBD's long-term ratings to A2 from A3 and short-term ratings to P-1 from P-2. Moody's has maintained the stable outlook on the Group's ratings.
This positive rating action was driven by Moody’s Investors Service (Moody's) decision to upgrade Emirates NBD’s Baseline Credit Assessment, reflecting the Group’s resilient and higher profitability coupled with improved loan diversification.
Shayne Nelson, group CEO, Emirates NBD said: “We are delighted that Emirates NBD’s strong balance sheet, resilience and improving profitability have been recognised by Moody’s with this uplift in credit ratings. Emirates NBD is proud to use this strength to support the UAE 50 Economic Plan to boost the national economy, develop the local business environment and strengthen the position of UAE companies globally.”
Moody's expects that the rising interest environment will be beneficial for growth in Emirates NBD's profitability. These upgrades also capture the Group's solid capitalisation, funding and liquidity. — business@khaleejtimes.com
In Q2 2022 as of May 1, 491,000 addresses have transacted with NFTs, putting the NFT market on pace to continue its quarterly growth trend in a number of participants.
Business21 hours ago
The new member companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in April 2022 reached 3,056, bringing the chamber’s total membership to 300,000 companies making it the largest chambers of commerce in the world
Business1 day ago
The TV audiences for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people
Business1 day ago
The delegation will share the UAE’s growth vision and future directions in vital sectors and draw the features of agile partnerships in line with the new global changes.
Business1 day ago
The agreement confirms Dubai as the international headquarters for the annual meeting of the Food Innovation Hubs. It also stipulates that MBRGI will also join the Supervisory Board of the Food Systems Initiative and the Steering Committee of WEF’s Food Innovation Hubs
Business1 day ago
The rupee shed 27.54 per cent (or Rs43.39) of its value during the current financial year compared to the previous fiscal year’s close at Rs157.54.
Business1 day ago
In an interview with BBC, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva voiced concern that without the correct government support the protests seen in Sri Lanka could be repeated in other countries
Business2 days ago
The sale by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of 625 million shares of the Riyadh-headquartered Kingdom Holding Company is worth roughly $1.5 billion
Business2 days ago