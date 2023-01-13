Emirates expands its A380 network with the resumption of services to Birmingham, Glasgow and Nice

Airline continues to rebuild its global network and ramp up operations to meet robust travel demand

Emirates currently deploys its flagship A380 to 40 destinations worldwide. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 3:19 PM

Emirates will scale up its A380 operations with the double-decker returning to Glasgow on March 26, Nice on June 1 and Birmingham on July 1.

The airline will also resume its second daily service to Stansted starting from May 1, utilising its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its renowned ‘Game Changer' First Class product. With the return of the second daily flight to Stansted, Emirates will ramp up its operations to London with 11 daily flights, including six times daily to London Heathrow and three times daily to Gatwick. The airline continues to expand its global network and increase capacity in line with growing travel demand.

Emirates currently deploys its flagship A380 to 40 destinations worldwide. By the end of this summer, the popular aircraft will be serving almost 50 destinations, restoring close to 90 per cent of the airline’s pre-pandemic A380 network.

Emirates is the largest operator of Airbus A380, with more than 80 aircraft currently in active service. The airline first launched A380 operations to Birmingham in 2016; Nice in 2017; and Glasgow in 2019.

The first Emirates A380 to be completely refurbished under the airline’s $ 2 billion retrofit programme was deployed earlier this month on the Dubai-London Heathrow route. The airline also plans to ramp up its four-class A380 operations featuring Premium Economy cabins to more than 35 destinations across 20 countries by March 2024.

The Emirates A380 is loved by customers for its spacious and comfortable cabins, quietness, and unique on-board features such as the Onboard Lounge and First Class Shower Spa. Customers can also enjoy award-winning inflight entertainment on ice with more than 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment via the industry’s largest screens across all cabins.