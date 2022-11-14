Emaar’s 9-month property sales climb to Dh26.9 billion

EBITDA and net profit in first nine-month of 2022 increased by 47 per cent and 124 per cent, respectively

Tourists take a ride in Abra in front of Burj Khalifa downtown. — File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 6:53 PM

Emaar Properties on Monday announced continued growth in the first nine-month profitability, underpinned by robust property sales and growth in the performance of recurring revenue businesses

In a statement, the Dubai-based property giant said it recorded revenue during the January-September 2022 amounting to Dh18.9 billion ($5.1 billion) supported by the uptrend of the Dubai property market and continued growth in recurring revenue businesses.

“EBITDA and net profit in first nine-month of 2022 increased by 47 per cent and 124 per cent, respectively, to Dh8.4 billion ($2.3 billion) and Dh5.8 billion ($1.6 billion), respectively, as compared to same period last year due to sustained revenue, improved margins and greater control on costs,” according to the statement.

EBITDA and net profit for July-September 2022 quarter increased by 12 per cent and 46 per cent respectively, to Dh2.3 billion ($626 million) and Dh1.5 billion ($408 million), respectively, compared to similar period last year, it added.

New projects launched

Emaar successfully launched many projects both in the UAE and international markets. Led by new project launches and continued focus on sale of units in under-construction projects, Emaar has recorded highest ever group property sales of Dh26.9 billion ($7.3 billion) during the first nine months of 2022. Property sales backlog of Emaar reached to Dh51.9 billion ($14.1 billion), which will be recognised as revenue in the coming years.

Emaar has also announced notable strategic transactions in the third quarter which reinforce the company’s strategy to focus on core pillars of the business and provide sustained long-term financial return and shareholder benefits.

The proposal to purchase Dubai Creek Harbour for an overall consideration of Dh7.5 billion ($2 billion), to be paid equally in cash and shares of Emaar Properties PJSC, was approved by the board of directors as well as the shareholders in the general meeting.

The board as well as shareholders of Emaar Properties have also approved the sale of Namshi to Noon for a total cash consideration of Dh1.2 billion ($335 million), representing an excess of Dh127 million ($35 million) over the total investment in Namshi.

An Emaar spokesperson said: “Q3 was another strong period for Emaar as we continue to build on momentum generated in the first half of the year. The strategic measures put in place following the pandemic are seeing fruition as all parts of the company benefit from increased consumer confidence and activity, particularly in the real estate market. As we move into Q4 2022, we are confident of a further uplift in our malls, hospitality, and retail assets as we head into the winter months and see a boost to the tourism and retail sectors.”

Emaar's integrated masterplan developments remain popular with both domestic and foreign investors thanks to the company's longstanding reputation for customer focus, superior design, construction quality, and innovation across all its market segments.

Emaar Development

Emaar Development, the UAE build-to-sell property development business, majority-owned by Emaar Properties, maintained strong property sales momentum in Dubai in Q3 and recorded 9M 2022 property sale of Dh23.2 billion ($6.3 billion), 11 per cent higher than same period in 2021. Emaar Development reported 9M 2022 revenue of Dh9.3 billion ($2.5 billion) and recorded an EBITDA of Dh3.3 billion ($898 million).

Emaar International

Emaar’s international real estate operations recorded property sales of Dh3.7 billion ($1 billion) for 9M 2022 and contributed revenue of Dh3.2 billion ($ 871 million), representing 17 per cent of Emaar’s total revenue. The performance of international operations was led by successful operations in Egypt and India.

Emaar Malls Management

Emaar Malls Management LLC, the wholly-owned shopping malls and retail arm of Emaar, recorded 24 per cent growth in 9M 2022 revenue compared to same period last year, reaching to Dh4 billion ($ 1.1 billion). Emaar Mall Management achieved 9M 2022 EBITDA of Dh2.4 billion ($653 million), 47 per cent higher than 9M 2021. All the assets of Emaar Mall Management have achieved record tenant sales during 9M 2022, surpassing 2019 pre-Covid tenant sales. Leasing occupancy of Emaar Malls Management’s assets stands at 96 per cent.

Dubai Hills Mall, unveiled on February 17, 2022, features an unmatched selection of retail, dining, and entertainment concepts has in no time became an iconic lifestyle destination. As at the end of September 2022, the Dubai Hills Mall was leased 87 per cent.

Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment

The hospitality, leisure, entertainment and commercial leasing businesses of Emaar recorded revenue of Dh2.4 billion ($653 million) for 9M 2022, a growth of 78 per cent compared to same period last year. Emaar’s hotels in the UAE, including joint ventures and managed hotels, achieved strong ADRs with average occupancy levels of 67 per cent during 9M 2022, providing further proof of robust post-pandemic recovery.

Emaar’s recurring revenue-generating businesses of malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment and commercial leasing, together achieved 9M 2022 revenue of Dh6.3 billion ($1.7 billion) recording a growth of 40 per cent compared to same period last year. These businesses represent a 33 per cent Emaar’s total revenue.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

• Emaar’s property sales backlog reached to Dh51.9 billion ($14.1 billion), to be recognised as revenue in coming years

• Malls revenue records 24% growth over the same period in 2021, supported by record tenant sales which surpasses pre-Covid level

• Hospitality revenue grew by 48% compared to the same period in 2021, reflecting the tourism sector’s robust post-pandemic recovery

• Acquisition of Dubai Creek Harbour for a consideration of Dh7.5 billion ($2 billion) to be paid equally in cash and shares, offering future profit potential in a highly desired area within Dubai

• Sale of Namshi for Dh1.2 billion ($335 million) represents an excess of Dh127 million ($35 million) on the total investment

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com