Egypt’s headline inflation surges to 25.8% in January

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 25.8 per cent in January, its fastest in more than five years, from 21.3 per cent in December, data from statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.
The rise followed a series of currency devaluations starting in March 2022, a prolonged shortage of foreign currency, and continuing delays in getting imports into the country. The Egyptian pound has fallen by nearly 50 per cent since March.
January inflation was the highest since December 2017, a year after a steep devaluation. Economists had expected a reading of 23.75 per cent, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 14.
Five analysts had forecast that core inflation would climb to 26.6 per cent from 24.4 per cent in December.
The central bank is expected to release the January figure later on Thursday.
Headline inflation increased across the board, but was driven especially by higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which make up 32.7 per cent of the index’s basket, “as producers continued to pass through higher import bills to shoppers”, said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.
Month-on-month, prices soared by 4.7 per cent compared to 2.1 per cent in December, driven by a 10.1 per cent monthly surge in food and beverage prices, Sandeep said.
The high January number increases pressure on the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates when it next meets on March 30.
At its last meeting on February 2, the MPC left rates unchanged, saying its hikes of 800 basis points over the last year should help to tame inflation. — Reuters
The bank successfully launches an Dh1 billion sukuk; The three-year sukuk carries a 5.05% profit rate, at a spread of 67bps over UAE government treasuries
Fed chair comments seen as less hawkish than feared; API said to report crude stocks fall about 2.2 million barrels; Iranian official sees Opec+ sticking to policy at next meeting
The tax, which is imposed at the rate of 5% on most goods and services sold locally, has impacted all aspects of private and business life in the Emirates
The maker of the Windows operating system is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars of investment as it directly challenges Alphabet Inc’s Google
This approach has garnered significant attention, with the UAE ranking first in foreign direct investment inflow from West Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, says Abdullah bin Touq
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said the MoIAT has made impressive achievements that support the UAE’s industrial growth through its several programs and strategies in 2022
The nation introduces new income taxes in January for professionals, ranging from 12.5 per cent to more than 36 per cent