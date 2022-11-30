EFG Hermes closes another successful M&A deal in Egypt

The EU ban, on Russian oil is set to kick in on December 5 along with a plan by G7 nations to enforce a low price for Russian oil sales
EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM), on Wednesday announced that its Investment Banking division successfully closed on the sale of a 60 per cent stake in Auf Group to leading Emirati food company Agthia.
EFG Hermes acted as sole sell-side financial advisor to Auf Group on the transaction.
The deal allows Auf Group to benefit from Agthia’s regional platform in the GCC with respect to its geographic expansion plan, while at the same time expanding its capabilities in the high growing Egyptian food and beverage market. Following the transaction, the company’s three founders will retain a combined 30 per cent stake and Tanmiya Capital Ventures (TCV) a 10 per cent stake.
“We are incredibly proud to have been part of this notable transaction for Auf Group — a renowned fast-growing Egyptian brand. Over the cycle, investors’ appetite to pursue high-growth investment opportunities that are value accretive continues to remain intact," Maged El Ayouti, managing director and deputy head of EFG Hermes’ Investment Banking division, said.
We are pleased to have contributed to this homegrown brand’s exceptional growth story and taking it to a new chapter as we work to continue attracting global capital to compelling local opportunities,” he said.
The local food and beverages industry boasts strong fundamentals with a substantial consumer base and considerable growth, making homegrown super brands such as Auf Group attractive for global investors looking for sustainable high returns.
Analysts had expected the inflation rate in the single currency area to fall but the drop was steeper than predicted by Bloomberg and FactSet, who foresaw 10.4 per cent
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted that if the current trend of monetary policy was followed, inflation could drop to four per cent to five per cent by the end of next year
Nov manufacturing PMI contracts further to 48.0 vs 49.2 in Oct; Nov services PMI contraction deepens to 46.7 vs 48.7 in Oct; Sub-indexes for manufacturing PMI also fall
Webinar led by Taylor Wessing LLP and Amazon highlights chamber’s role in helping businesses unlock new commercial possibilities while protecting their interests
The landmark 500 megaWatts (MW) wind and 500MW solar projects, represent $1.1 billion of investment into the Egyptian economy and takes the company’s clean energy portfolio to 2GW in the country
The total non-oil bilateral trade exchange between 2012 and 2021stood at Dh18.2 billion, according to figures of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre
There are initial plans to increase the capacity by around 350 megawatts, which is an opportunity for our companies investing in renewable energy sector, says Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi