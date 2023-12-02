UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE finalises landmark free trade deal with Colombia

The agreement is the first bilateral trade deal between the Gulf and South America

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: X
Photo: X

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 1:30 PM

The UAE said on Saturday it has concluded the terms of a trade deal with Colombia, which it called the first such bilateral agreement between the Gulf and South America.

"The UAE and Colombia have concluded the terms of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) – the first bilateral trade deal between the Gulf and South America," Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE minister of State for Foreign Trade, wrote on X.

"We can look ahead to a new era of cooperation that will deliver growth for both nations."

The UAE currently accounts for nearly 50 per cent of Colombia's trade with Gulf nations — with non-oil trade hitting 120 per cent in the first half of 2023. This amounts to $389 million, which is equivalent to the the total recorded for 2022, Al Zeyoudi said.

"Our Cepa will drive figures further by improving market access, cutting tariffs and removing trade barriers," he added.

Al Zeyoudi gave no further details of the deal.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business