Economy
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Economy

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 1.5% in Q2, first expansion since pandemic

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on August 9, 2021
The state-backed Public Investment Fund will pump at least SR150 billion ($40 billion) into the local economy each year through 2025. -- File photo

Seasonally-adjusted real gross domestic product grew 1.1% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia said in a statement


Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 1.5 per cent in the second quarter, year-on-year, the first expansion since the pandemic, fuelled by a 10.1 per cent growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday.

Seasonally-adjusted real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.1 per cent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund expects Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow by 2.4 per cent this year, after the kingdom’s economy contracted 4.1 per cent in 2020 due to the twin shock of the Covid-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.

“The annual growth, particularly for real non-oil GDP, reflects the low base from last year with the pandemic,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

“The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production,” she said.

The oil sector contracted seven per cent year-on-year basis, but expanded 2.5 per cent on a seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis.

Saudi Arabia is trying to boost the non-oil sector through a multi-trillion dollar spending push that will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, architect of the Saudi Vision 2030 programme, has said the state-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) will pump at least SR150 billion ($40 billion) into the local economy each year through 2025. -- Reuters




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20180813&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=180819571&Ref=AR&profile=1039 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1039,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 