Joining BRICS supports UAE’s multilateralism approach, says economy minister

A paradigm shift is needed towards teaching ‘how’ leaders should lead
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy, on Monday said joining BRICS “is huge for the UAE” as the country has always been working on a multilateralism aspect.
“We want peace and prosperity and with that comes economy and trade. Joining BRICS will add a lot as well to the UAE's multilateralism support to the world. We were focusing on global trade as the UAE has always been a global hub. For CEPA with India, Indonesia and others, we are going global south. That is another important aspect we are focusing on. Anyone connected with the UAE on bilateral trade, we look at how to grow trade by 10 folds,” Al Marri said during the interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.
The UAE along with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia and Argentina will join the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group on January 1, 2024, after an invitation was accepted by the countries last week. The group currently represents around 40 per cent of the world's population and over a quarter of GDP.
Al Marri added that the UAE also wants to grow trade with the US and other Western countries.
“We’re focusing on growth with the US. We have grown trade with the US to $23 billion (in 2021) as against $20 billion in the previous year. There is a lot of focus on the West as well. The UAE is always focusing on how we can bring the world together.”
He pointed out that the UAE is looking at playing a key role in emerging markets and what makes it easier for trading hubs to trade globally.
“We are more into inclusiveness of global trade market and not decisiveness of trade markets.”
Al Marri is confident of achieving 7 per cent GDP growth this year with the support of reforms and agreements that the country has launched in the past few years.
“We want to grow by 7 per cent and that is a very important aspect while we double down on trade. In the last couple of years, we opened 100 per cent ownership that gave freedom to own companies in the mainland. The number of new companies has grown by 275,000 in just one year. We betted on doubling down on CEPA and that took us to $2 trillion trade for the first time and we want to go on higher,” Al Marri said in the interview.
ALSO READ:
The Gulf countries grew at an impressive rate of 7.9 per cent last year. While the first-quarter 2023 figures issued by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics in August revealed the UAE GDP growing by 3.8 per cent with most of the strategic sector achieving growth.
He also credited Golden Visas and other reforms for an increase in population growth and the inflow of highly skilled labour and talent into the country.
“We are a big talent hub. We give Golden Visa not just to investors but also to people in the fields of culture, arts, sports, and science. That really pushed people to the UAE,” he said.
A paradigm shift is needed towards teaching ‘how’ leaders should lead
EU official says the bloc is working on deep and comprehensive free trade agreements covering a broad range of areas
Boeing said the issue does not affect safety of flight
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center & Wio Bank’s strategic MoU presents founders with personalised, seamless digital banking so they can focus on running their business
Lubna Shuja praised Dubai as one of the major hubs of UK-qualified solicitors
Governments around the world are spending more on subsidies than education, which accounts for 4.3 per cent of global income
Prices of luxury homes in Dubai surged by 48.8% in the 12 months to June
In the first quarter of 2023 alone, over 250 energy companies became part of the free trade zone’s energy roster, alongside names like Aramco, Total Group, Reliance, and Sinopec