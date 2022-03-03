Dubai’s maiden brush with Dr Deming’s 14 points for corporate success

Nirdosh Reddy, a close associate of Dr Deming, will hold three-hour workshops for corporate groups of 20 between March 7 and 9 in Dubai.

Thu 3 Mar 2022

The world-renowned Dr W Edwards Deming Business Process Management (BPM) and Lean Thinking programme, which has had a successful run in the United States of America (USA), is coming to Dubai for the first time.

From working capital improvement of a staggering 260 per cent, operating profit increases between 50 and 200 per cent and a reduction of 30-52 per cent in finance costs, the results promised by this tried-and-tested programme are tangible and long term.

The Anaar initiative will be presented by Nirdosh Reddy. a close associate of Dr Deming and the founder of Total Quality Management (TQM) and BPM. The event is brought to the Middle East by Dubai-based Ashraf & Kennedy Consultancy.

Reddy enjoys a formidable reputation in corporate management and has been a consultant for over 30 years across a variety of sectors. For many years he worked at the Ford company where he established his credentials through his close working relationship with Dr Deming himself.

Inspired by Dr Deming’s revolutionary 14 points of management, Reddy created the Anaar Process Review System (APRS). This BPM tool consists of interconnected modules that have been continually revised over the last two decades. Born in the roots of Detroit Manufacturing, it is designed to transform organisations by integrating customer focus, teamwork, and continuous process improvement into the core philosophy of any business.

Reddy will hold an executive breakfast at the Metropolitan Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road from 7.30am to 9.30 am on March 7. He will hold three-hour workshops for corporate groups of 20 between March 7 and 9.

Khaleej Times spoke with Reddy ahead of his Dubai trip. Edited excerpts from the interview:

​​What is Anaar initiative?

Anaar initiative is aimed at helping enterprises become more profitable and sustain excellence. We help our clients achieve this through the Anaar Roadmap which combines Deming philosophy with our unique methodology which has been developed and refined over the past three decades.

What do you think are the biggest business concerns post-Covid-19 pandemic and how does Anaar initiative address them?

Covid-19 pandemic or no pandemic — there’s a growing need for better alignment and accountability in some enterprises (maybe most enterprises). The pandemic has shown that we can all put digital technologies to better use.

What are Dr Deming’s revolutionary 14 points of management and how did they inspire you?

Dr Deming’s teachings revolutionised management concepts. Those who adopted his famous “14 obligations of management “ went on to outperform their competitors. Toyota, Ford Motor Company, FedEx are some examples. His teachings spawned TQM, TPM, Lean thinking, BPM, Six Sigma etc. His teachings awakened in management a keener sense of responsibility to the people in their organisations.

How does the application of these processes help businesses? And in what sectors in particular?

In all sectors — the Deming philosophy and the Anaar approach help enterprises streamline their processes, engage the minds (not merely hands) of their employees and help them utilise their untapped potential.

Is the Anaar initiative tailored to help businesses in the UAE and the wider region in the Middle East?

Every organisation is unique. Our approach to help organisations achieves and sustain excellence and profitability is centred on customising implementation of fundamental universal guiding principles. The focus of the Automatic Packet Reporting System (APRS) platform, the management tool we employ is to customise and streamline their enterprise. We interact with leadership teams and diagnose their unique challenges. We maintain a dialogue with them to guide them throughout the implementation (transformation) process. Periodic guidance is essential – generally, people need guidance while learning new methods.

