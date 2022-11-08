Dubai's Emirates adds 5 new Boeing 777-200LR freighters to order book

Apple expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max; Apple says a China plant operating at sharply reduced capacity; Apple supplier Foxconn revises down Q4 outlook
Emirates has announced a firm order for 5 new Boeing 777-200LR freighter aircraft, with 2 units to be delivered in 2024 and the remaining 3 units in 2025.
The agreement, worth over $1.7 billion at list prices, takes the airline’s total order book to 200 wide-body aircraft.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, said: "Emirates is investing in new freighters so that we can continue to serve customer demand with the latest fuel-efficient aircraft. This order reflects Emirates’ confidence in airfreight demand and overall aviation sector growth. It lays the ground for our continued growth, which is driven by the reach of our diverse global network, the advanced handling infrastructure at our Dubai hub, and the tailored transport solutions that Emirates has developed to serve our varied customers’ needs."
Stan Deal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: "We value the trust that Emirates has repeatedly placed in its all-Boeing freighter fleet. The expansion of Emirates’ fleet with these additional fuel-efficient 777 Freighters will enable the airline to support its growing cargo market demand, transporting goods rapidly and efficiently from origin to destination in the Middle East and around the world."
At last November’s Dubai Airshow, Emirates announced a $1 billion investment to expand its air cargo capacity, including 2 new 777Fs which have already joined the Emirates fleet in 2022, and plans to convert 10 Boeing 777-300ERs into freighter aircraft. The aircraft conversion work is scheduled to begin in 2023.
Emirates was the launch customer for the Boeing 777 freighter. The versatile aircraft has since become core to the airline’s operations, operating scheduled and charter missions to destinations across six continents. The 777-F’s range and payload capabilities allow Emirates to efficiently transport time and temperature sensitive shipments from origin to destination - whether it is time critical goods, fresh products, medicines, pets, cars or champion racehorses.
Emirates currently operates a fleet of 11 Boeing 777 freighters, in addition to bellyhold cargo capacity on its fleet of widebody 777 and A380 passenger aircraft. Emirates SkyCargo is one of the world’s largest air cargo carriers, offering a range of tailored solutions for its customers’ requirements.
Apple expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max; Apple says a China plant operating at sharply reduced capacity; Apple supplier Foxconn revises down Q4 outlook
Both contracts dropped by over $1 per barrel earlier in the session as Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent Covid containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world’s top crude importer
All eyes will be on Apple when Wall Street reopens after the tech giant warned customers would face longer wait times for iPhones with the holiday season approaching
The trial begins November 14 and will be decided by Kathaleen McCormick on Delaware’s Court of Chancery
The Gulf state reported a 43.4 per cent year-on-year increase in public revenue by the end of September to nearly OR10.6 billion following rising oil prices and production
China’s Oct exports, imports shrink unexpectedly; Frail data further blow to struggling economy; Global recession risks, Covid curbs in China darken outlook
A consortium of companies led by Ernst & Young will provide consultancy services for implementing the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park
Eshraq sells one of its plots on the Reem Island with approximately 650,000 square feet of Gross Floor Area; With this transaction, Eshraq has sold 27 per cent of its land bank GFA for a consideration of Dh160 million