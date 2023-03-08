Dubai will remain 'City of Skyscrapers’ as new developments build up

by Issac John Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 5:29 PM

Dubai, a city famed for the world’s tallest tower and scores of iconic architectural marvels, is poised to retain its tourism appeal and status as a 'City of Skyscrapers’ thanks to an array of under-construction high-rise buildings of 300 metres and above.

The new skyscrapers that are set to lift Dubai's tourism appeal include the 100-storeyed Burj Binghatti in Business Bay, which is currently under development to become the world’s tallest residential tower.

Other upcoming Dubai skyscrapers include Ciel Tower (365.5 metres), Il Primo Tower (356 metres), Uptown Tower (340 metres), Regalia (331meterss) and One Za'abeel Tower 1 (330 metres) — all figuring in the world's 100 tallest under-construction buildings, according to a leading property portal.

Dubai Creek Tower, RP One and 106 Tower are other spectacular developments in the pipeline, says Zoom Property Insights.

With Dubai’s prime residential prices accelerating at the world’s fastest pace last year, and the city once again topping the global Prime International Residential Index 100 (PIRI 100) for 2022, developers are stepping up their efforts to complete their projects to cater to the rising demand of super affluent investors.

300-metre and above buildings

Dubai will retain its status of hosting the most-tallest building of 300 metres and above given the upcoming range of new high-rise buildings in the offing, says the Zoom report.

Dubai has over 25 buildings higher than 300 metres built, which is much more than any other city in the world, the report noted.

The report noted that currently five towers above 300 metres in Dubai are part of the list of 100 tallest under-construction buildings in the world as per the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

"The city is still a busy construction site for skyscrapers. With their dynamic structures, the new high-rise buildings are expected to change the city’s skyline," Zoom Property Insights said.

Burj Binghatti, a development by Jacob & Co, is aiming for the title of the world’s tallest residential tower, which interestingly, is also held by Dubai. Launched in November 2022, this development is expected to have more than 100 storeys. It is being developed in Business Bay.

“Most of these skyscrapers are mixed-use developments, featuring abundant opportunities for investors and end-users alike. Once completed, they will play a pivotal role in cementing Dubai’s position as a leading real estate investment hub,” Ata Shobeiry, CEO of Zoom Property, said.

High-rise structures

Ceil Tower is already gaining a lot of popularity since it’s set to become the tallest standalone hotel in the world with its projected height of 365.5 metres. The tower will have over 1,000 suites and guest rooms along with state-of-the-art amenities and a 300-metre atrium. Currently, Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road holds this title as it stands tall at 356 metres.

Entisar Tower, a planned 570-metre development, is going to be the latest addition to the list of skyscrapers on Sheikh Zayed Road. It will be a 122-storey-high building featuring a unique design.

Dubai One is another upcoming tower by the Meydan Group. Also called Meydan One Tower, it is proposed to be Dubai’s new city centre. It will be a residential building comprising apartments hotels, and an observation deck along with a host of other facilities and amenities.

Dubai Creek Tower, RP One and 106 Tower are noteworthy upcoming skyscrapers in Dubai.

“Due to the rising economy and sustainability factor, Dubai has garnered the interest of many globally-renowned development firms. This is one of the major reasons why we are witnessing an increase in the number of high-rises in the emirate. With Dubai touching new heights of success with every passing year, we can expect more skyscrapers gracing its skyline,” Shobeiry said.

