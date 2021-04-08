Dubai weekly realty deals top Dh5b

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 20 sales transactions worth Dh44.97 million.

The real estate and properties transactions valued at 5.1 billion in total during the week ending 08 April 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly real estate report said the sum of transactions was 1,379.

89 plots were sold for Dh512.58 million, 874 apartments and villas were sold for Dh 2.35 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Saih Shuaib 3 sold for Dh62.49 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh50 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for Dh62.49 million in Saih Shuaib 3 in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 20 sales transactions worth Dh44.97 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 12 sales transactions worth Dh117.9 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 10 sales transactions worth Dh26 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were sold for Dh624 million in Um Ramool, an apartment was second in the list sold for Dh305 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for Dh135 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Barshaa South Second, mortgaged for Dh419 million.

66 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh143 million. — Wam