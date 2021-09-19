Dubai Tourism provides a platform for key insights into Expo 2020

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) recently hosted a virtual forum for stakeholders and partners to provide them an opportunity to obtain updates and key insights on the upcoming Expo 2020 and share an overview of the industry and key developments and initiatives for further accelerating Dubai’s tourism growth.

The forum is part of an ongoing programme of industry engagements initiated by Dubai Tourism to further enhance collaboration with its stakeholders and partners, especially to build on the growing industry momentum in the run up to the region’s first World Expo to be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Sumathi Ramanathan, VP of Market Strategy & Sales, Expo 2020 joined the virtual event to make a detailed presentation that covered key aspects of the mega event including its innovative features, country pavilions, events and entertainment, ticket categories and prices, transportation within the sprawling site and the health and safety protocols that will be in place in line with international standards and practices.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism, said: “We regularly host these strategic stakeholder engagements to make sure that the industry is always up to date and aligned with the various initiatives that are launched to showcase Dubai as a safe destination that provides international travellers the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of experiences. The latest forum assumed greater significance as it enabled Dubai Tourism to share a positive industry outlook and highlight the optimism prevailing across the city just as it readies itself to welcome the world to Expo 2020.”

“In leading global tourism recovery under the guidance of our visionary leadership and with the support of our stakeholders and partners, Dubai has been extremely proactive, creative and focused on ensuring the city remains at the forefront of the world’s leading travel destinations. Now that we are heading into a history-making period with the Expo 2020 and the UAE Golden Jubilee, we are counting on the continued support of our stakeholders, as we further enhance Dubai’s position as a global tourism destination,” he said.

Dubai welcomed close to three million visitors from January - July 2021 and was also ranked second globally ahead of London and Paris in terms of hotel occupancy with hotels enjoying 61 per cent average occupancy levels in the first seven months of 2021. Dubai was one of the first cities globally to reopen its markets and businesses, and continues to stay open. This was achieved through a gradual and calibrated approach to the reopening of sectors while ensuring strict compliance with globally benchmarked health and safety protocols. The UAE also has one of the world’s highest per capita vaccination rates.

Participants at the forum were also provided a brief overview of each international market, as well as the trade and media communication activities carried out by Dubai Tourism including its latest global campaign, Dubai Presents featuring several Hollywood stars. Following the launch of the first two cinematic trailers, the campaign generated over 200 million views. The third trailer in the Dubai Presents series, Buddy Comedy was released recently.

Participants at the forum were also encouraged to take advantage of major festivals and events with the aim of greatly enhancing the quality and diversity of the destination’s offerings and events, paving the way for Dubai to reinforce its position as a must-visit destination. It was pointed out that a variety of partnership opportunities could be leveraged by stakeholders from the diverse festivals and events such as the fifth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, celebrations surrounding the 50th anniversary of the UAE on December 2, and the next edition of the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival, which kicks off in December.

business@khaleejtimes.com