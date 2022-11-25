Dubai record Dh15b worth of realty deals in the week ending November 25

A total of 2,867 transactions was recorded during the period

The Dubai Land Department headquarters. - File photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 4:57 PM

Real estate and properties transactions in Dubai during the week ending November 25 were valued at Dh15 billion. A total of 2,867 transactions was recorded during the period, data from the Dubai Land Department showed on Friday.

A total of 313 plots were sold for Dh1.57 billion during the week, while 1,936 apartments and villas were sold for Dh4.48 billion.

The top three transactions were all recorded Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid for Dh45 million, Dh24.15 million and Dh45 million.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week, wtih 110 sales transactions worth Dh351.33 million. This was followed by Jabal Ali First with 73 sales transactions worth Dh236.59 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 23 sales transactions worth Dh29 million.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh52 million in Jumeirah Second, followed by two transactions in Palm Jumeirah for Dh40 million and Dh33 million.

The total value of properties that were mortgaged for the week was Dh8.43 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Warsan First, mortgaged for Dh3 billion. 145 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh523 million.