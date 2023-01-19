Dubai National Insurance launches new partnership with Takalam’s mental health platform

Ms Khawla Hammad, Takalam’s CEO, and Abdulla Al Nuaimi, chief executive officer of Dubai National Insurance (DNI), after signing the agreement. — Supplied photo

Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading Insurance companies in UAE, has partnered with Takalam, an award-winning mental health and well-being platform, offering private and easy access for individuals to choose from a variety of mental health professionals, tools, and solutions as part of their DNI package.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Takalam, an Emirati company based at Hub71, as it underlines DNI’s commitment to seeking innovative and pioneering organisations supporting our aim of ensuring our customers get the best access to tools that will support their mental well-being. Takalam, in its commitment to making access to mental health easier, is a strategic partner. Providing our customers with access to their extensive network of counselors and next-generation tools and platforms aligning with our vision to support our customers holistically,” Abdulla Al Nuaimi, chief executive officer of Dubai National Insurance (DNI), said.

Under the new agreement, Takalam’s sophisticated app is accessible to new customers of DNI as well as existing customers upon renewal. Customers can add Takalam’s package to their policy to access the benefits offered. Takalam will onboard DNI customers who in turn can choose, or be matched with, the most suitable counselor through the network of qualified professionals based on language, discipline, need, and schedule preferences.

The partnership reflects DNI’s efforts to help promote the importance of mental health and the need for support of individuals battling with anxiety, depression, or simply in need of professional counselling.

Commenting on this monumental partnership, Ms Khawla Hammad, Takalam’s CEO, said: “Our partnership with DNI is a significant milestone in Takalam’s journey that addresses the growing demand of accessible mental well-being services. On the heels of the pandemic, and an economy filled with uncertainty, DNI customers, particularly corporations and entities that provide their employees with insurance services, can now benefit from the rapid need of mental well-being programs. This will effectively translate into a healthier work environment and positively impact employees’ productivity.”

Users can book sessions with a professional directly on Takalam’s mobile application. Takalam aims to empower individuals and corporations alike, to embrace the innovative use of digital technologies that will help prevent long-term, chronic diseases by addressing mental health issues with real-time, informed data-driven, and proactive interventions.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

• DNI forms partnership with Takalam to support customers with private and personalised online counseling experience

• Takalam expands its services and offerings to a wider audience in need of mental health support through DNI’s network

• DNI customers can now benefit from an array of Takalam’s digital tools, through easy-to-use award winning platform, accessible anytime and from anywhere

• Takalam’s revolutionised approach to mental healthcare services empowers individuals to take control and make informed decisions to manage their daily stresses

• DNI and Takalam aim to de-stigmatise mental health challenges and therapy to improve organizations and individuals’ overall well-being

