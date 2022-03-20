Dubai: Maersk opens first Integrated Logistics Centre in Jafza

The 10,000sqm warehousing and distribution facility at Jafza will cater to commodities across petrochemical, retail and lifestyle, fast moving consumer goods, technology and automotive sectors, amongst others

Bas Elisen, Ryan Best, Richard Morgan, Managing Director Maersk West & Central Asia, and Christopher Cook, Managing Director Maersk UAE, inaugurated Maersk’s first Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Maersk Kanoo UAE, an integrator of container logistics, on Thursday inaugurated its first Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai, UAE, at DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub, Jafza.

The Maersk Integrated Logistics Centre was inaugurated by Richard Morgan, regional managing director, Maersk West and Central Asia; and Christopher Cook, managing director, Maersk UAE, in the presence of Maersk’s top W&D customers in the UAE.

“It is an important milestone for us today as we inaugurate our first Integrated Logistics Centre in the UAE and strengthen our commitment towards our customers in the Middle East. Our journey towards creating end-to-end logistics solutions is taking a definite shape as we continue to connect and simplify our customers’ supply chains through solutions that are designed and executed considering their specific requirements and challenges”, said Richard Morgan.

Ocean shipping and inbound logistics & distribution have traditionally been shared amongst multiple stakeholders in the region, resulting in complex logistical requirements. With the brand-new Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai, Maersk is taking an important step towards building a truly integrated solution for its customers wherein the customers will get single window access to multiple logistics requirements, not only for the goods flowing in and out of UAE but even other Middle Eastern countries who use Dubai as a gateway to global trade.

Decarbonising logistics and services

Maersk has a strong commitment to decarbonise logistics and services. The facility will get solar panels on its rooftop to cater to all the entire electricity requirements for facility operations. The 434 MWh/year clean energy production of this installation will reduce more than 1,700 tonnes of carbon emissions over 10 years; an equivalent decarbonisation feat achieved by planting over 70,000 trees seedlings over 10 years.

“At A.P. Moller – Maersk, we want to achieve minimum 90 per cent green operations at our warehouses, depots and cold stores worldwide by 2030. The green energy that we are producing through the solar panels at our facility and powering our operations with, guarantees that we are taking definite steps towards decarbonising logistics and services”, said Christopher Cook.

Tech-enabled solution for all

The Maersk Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai will be an addition to the existing global footprint of over 250 warehouses, 85 of which were opened in 2021 alone, covering 1.5 million sq. mt. across 50 countries. The facility will cater to various types of goods across sectors such as petrochemical, retail & lifestyle, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology and automotive, amongst others. The facility is strategically located with a close link to seaport operations and the Al Maktoum Airport. This will allow the facility to serve consumers requiring air cross-docking and those moving less-than-container-load (LCL) cargo.

The facility will be powered by a state-of-the-art warehouse management system that implements modern technologies and digital solutions for efficient inventory management, track & trace at unit-level and offers rich dashboards for higher visibility and deeper insights. For example, with advanced solutions for expiry date management, wastages in FMCG can be brought down to zero, thus building a cost competitive edge for Maersk’s customers.

Maersk’s Integrated Logistics Centre will support existing services provided, including ocean shipping, landside transportation, customs clearance, contract logistics, and e-commerce solutions. Customers taking advantage of integrated solutions from Maersk will benefit from reduced handovers of their cargo through its journey, leading to potentially faster turnaround times, higher visibility, better control and more predictability of their supply chains.

