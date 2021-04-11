- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Investments announces 8% cash dividend to shareholders
The group also reported a profit attributable to Dubai Investments’ shareholders of Dh347.6 million for the year 2020.
Dubai Investments, a leading UAE investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), approved all resolutions on its agenda during its annual general meeting, held on Sunday.
The AGM approved the group’s financial statements for the financial year 2020 as well as the attribution of eight per cent cash dividend to its shareholders.
The company reported a growth in the total assets by Dh804 million in 2020, bringing the company’s total assets to Dh21.76 billion as of December 31, 2020. The group also reported a profit attributable to Dubai Investments’ shareholders of Dh347.6 million for the year 2020.
While the group recognised that the pandemic had presented challenges to a business as diversified as Dubai Investments, it also noted that the last year had demonstrated the resilience of the group’s business model.
The group has been delivering long term, sustainable growth throughout the years to its shareholders through its prudent and diversified approach to investments.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not getting Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch