Dubai Investments announces 8% cash dividend to shareholders

Dubai Investments, a leading UAE investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), approved all resolutions on its agenda during its annual general meeting, held on Sunday.

The AGM approved the group’s financial statements for the financial year 2020 as well as the attribution of eight per cent cash dividend to its shareholders.

The company reported a growth in the total assets by Dh804 million in 2020, bringing the company’s total assets to Dh21.76 billion as of December 31, 2020. The group also reported a profit attributable to Dubai Investments’ shareholders of Dh347.6 million for the year 2020.

While the group recognised that the pandemic had presented challenges to a business as diversified as Dubai Investments, it also noted that the last year had demonstrated the resilience of the group’s business model.

The group has been delivering long term, sustainable growth throughout the years to its shareholders through its prudent and diversified approach to investments.

