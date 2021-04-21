- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Investments acquires stake in National General Insurance Company
Direct deal announced on DFM confirms acquisition of 21.53% shares
The UAE’s leading investment company, Dubai Investments announced the execution of a direct deal of acquiring 21.53 per cent shares of National General Insurance Company (NGI) from Emirates NBD Bank.
The aggregate ownership of Dubai Investments in NGI, following the execution of the direct deal has reached a total of 29.99 per cent of the issued share capital of NGI. Al Mal Capital PSC, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments and a diversified, multi-line investment institution licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, was the financial advisor, facilitating the transaction.
The transaction marks Dubai Investments’ business expansion into UAE’s insurance sector contributing to the well-being and enhancing the reputation of the Emirate as a hub within the insurance industry.
“The deal is part of Dubai Investments focus on strategic business investments reinforcing the Company’s foray into newer business sectors. UAE’s insurance sector benefits from a stable business landscape and a sound regulatory framework, making it highly conducive for operations. We are pleased to mark a new chapter in our growth journey by adding NGI to our portfolio of businesses. As one of the leading composite insurers in UAE, NGI is recognized as a fully accredited National Insurer and we are confident that this partnership will unlock a host of benefits for our customers, investors, and stakeholders. We aim to capitalise and leverage through our shared expertise to further strengthen NGI’s reputation as a leading insurance provider in the region,” said Khalid bin Kalban, vice-chairman and chief executive officer, Dubai Investments. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
UAE banks well-positioned despite rise in NPLs
Strong capital buffers, high profitability prior to Covid-19 shield... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai Chamber members see rebound in Latin...
Untapped export potential in UAE exports to Latin America estimated... READ MORE
-
Business
Sharjah explores ways to strengthen cultural,...
Sharjah and SICA members to look at emerging opportunities especially ... READ MORE
-
Business
Network International appoints Jamal Al Nassai as ...
Jamal has held key roles during his long tenure at the business... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli