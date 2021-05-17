Dubai gears up for new hotel openings, brand expansions

A thriving destination for leisure and business travellers.

Several hospitality brands marked their participation at the Arabian Travel Market 2021 exhibition with the announcement of new hotel openings and brand expansions across various segments.

Accor, on Monday, announced the official opening of Adagio Premium The Palm, which is the second Adagio Premium aparthotel to open worldwide. The property’s debut is designed to offer travellers an unparalleled guest experience at an attractive price point. The 12-floors high property features 163 spacious serviced apartments, with 94 studio and 69 one-bedroom apartments. Room amenities include private balconies, rain showers, a fully-equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi, LED HD TV, and 24-hour in-room dining.

Julia Schamne, GM at Adagio Premium The Palm, said that Adagio Premium The Palm is all about creating an environment where everyone feels the warmth of coming home. “For me, home is where you can feel at ease and be at ease. I have an amazing team and together we are passionate about extending genuine service. We are ready to make a difference with an authentic hospitality experience in a modern setting so that all our guests can take away something beautiful.”

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, also announced the expansion of Aloft Hotels and Element Hotels in the UAE with the opening of Aloft Al Mina, Dubai and Element Al Mina, Dubai. The two new hotels answer to the rapidly growing demand for vibrant city destinations and home-away-from-home experiences. Situated on Sheikh Rashid Road in the Al Raffa neighbourhood and in close proximity to the city’s famed attractions, the hotels offer choice and flexibility for today’s global traveller.

“Dubai is a thriving destination for leisure and business travellers who seek original experiences,” said Sandeep Walia, area vice president for the UAE region at Marriott International. “Aloft Hotels and Element Hotels are two distinctive brands that deliver a fresh approach to design, streamlined and warm service, all at an attractive price point. Aloft Hotels’ eclectic spaces thrive off a bold design and live music programming, while Element’s ergonomic design and eco-conscious ethos speaks to today’s healthy, active traveller.”

“We are delighted to open the doors of Aloft Al Mina, Dubai and Element Al Mina, Dubai and invite guests to experience each of the brand’s signature experiences,” added Tolga S Lacin, area general manager, Marriott International. “Whether seeking a flexible longer stay with all the comforts of home or to enjoy Aloft’s vibrant programming, these two new properties offer the best of both worlds in one of the city’s most buzzing locations.”

Similarly, NH Hotels, is to debut in the Middle East region later this year with the launch of NH Dubai The Palm. Currently in the final stages of development, the new-build 533-key property will open its doors in December. NH Dubai The Palm will be part of Seven Hotel & Apartments , a mixed-use development consisting of a hospitality tower and a residential tower. The new 14-storey property will offer 227 hotel guest rooms and suites, in addition to 306 serviced apartments.

Abdulla bin Sulayem, CEO of Seven Tides, said: “We have built a close working relationship with Minor over the past eight years, initially with the launch of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort in 2013. Being a mid to upscale brand, NH will complement the Anantara and provide cross-marketing opportunities along with the five-star Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, another Seven Tides property that is under Minor management.”

NH Dubai The Palm is owned by luxury real estate and hospitality developer Seven Tides, with a portfolio including Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing NH Hotels to the Middle East and launching in Dubai is a great fit for the brand. The hotel will perfectly complement the existing portfolio of hotels Minor operates within the city, alongside Anantara, Avani and Oaks, widening the offering available for our guests. We look forward to bringing this exciting new hotel to the market working alongside our partners Seven Tides.”

