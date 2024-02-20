Dubai: FedEx sets up Dh1.3 billion hub for Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, Africa

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 7:50 PM

FedEx Express (FedEx) on Tuesday said it is expanding its footprint with its new Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) hub at Dubai World Central (DWC) Airport in Dubai South.

The facility was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, along with Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corporation President and CEO, Richard W. Smith, FedEx Express President and CEO, Airline and International, and Kami Viswanathan, FedEx Express MEISA President.

The launch of the hub marks a long-term investment of more than $350 million (Dh1.3 billion) into the UAE’s economy through infrastructure and technological advancements in the facility.

The 57,000 sq. m facility incorporates advanced technologies that include automated sort systems that enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of package processing and distribution from the facility. The hub also boasts two automated high-speed x-ray machines equipped with artificial intelligence, to efficiently scan goods and enhance security. Additionally, a 170 sq. m cold storage area caters to a wide range of temperature-sensitive shipments.

The facility adheres to Dubai Municipality Green Standards, featuring a solar power project, and a building management system that helps ensure efficient energy use. In addition, FedEx is leveraging the electric ground service fleet along with electric charging stations for pick-up, delivery, and employee vehicles.

“The inauguration of the FedEx MEISA hub in Dubai South is a strategic milestone for Dubai’s aviation and logistics sectors, consolidating the emirate’s robust infrastructure, strategic location, and our ongoing efforts to enhance global connectivity. As we continue to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading business hub, this new facility underscores our commitment to supporting the growth of trade and commerce, aligning perfectly with our vision for economic diversification and innovation-led development,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“Given the UAE's current status among the top five countries in global re-export operations, our regional hub not only aims to serve the MEISA region, which accounts for approximately 45 per cent of the world’s population, but is also a crucial part of our global air network that connects 220 countries and territories,” said Richard W. Smith.

“At Dubai South, our mandate is to support the government’s economic diversification efforts through the different services and solutions that we provide to local and international companies, complemented by our state-of-the-art infrastructure. We are delighted to welcome the new FedEx facility, which will serve as a regional hub contributing to the growth of the emirate’s top sectors, aviation and logistics while catalysing its role in the wider development of an economy centred on innovation and technology,” said Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

