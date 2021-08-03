Business
Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for not registering Beneficial Owner data

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 3, 2021
Dh15,000 fine was imposed on each license.


The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy has imposed fines on 148 companies in the emirate that did not register their Beneficial Owner data by June 30, 2021 as was required by law. Violators will have to pay a fine of Dh15,000 each.

The disciplinary measure being adopted now follows an intensive awareness campaign that was launched across traditional and digital media to educate companies in Dubai on the importance of registering their Beneficial Owner data in the commercial registry in accordance with the UAE Cabinet Decision No: (58) of 2020, as well as the relentless efforts of Dubai Economy to uphold global best practices in doing business.

Dubai Economy has also called on companies registered in Dubai to provide their Beneficial Owner data on its eServices page or via the call centre.

