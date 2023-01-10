Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing and Publishing business group

The Printing and Publishing business group will boost the sector’s competitiveness and support its members in navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape

Tue 10 Jan 2023

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the Printing and Publishing business group to boost the sector’s competitiveness and support its members in navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Maha AlGargawi, executive director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said this business group will play an instrumental role in promoting and supporting the sector’s growth and is a key component of our business community as it contributes to advancing commercial and investment activity in the emirate.

“As the world transitions to a digital-first economy—particularly post Covid-19—people now consume information through digital channels. There is no doubt that the demand for print remains strong. It is however important for businesses within the printing and publishing sector to collaborate in addressing industry challenges,” she said.

The Arab World has a population of approximately 444 million people and the publishing industry is rapidly expanding due to the region’s digitally connected, youthful population. According to Sharjah Publishing City, the UAE’s publishing sector is expected to grow to $650 million by 2030.

“I am honoured to have supported the setting up of this business group and am very excited to connect and collaborate with my peers. Initiatives such as these are very important as they help us gain more knowledge and insight to navigate the changing business landscape,” founding member, Lakshmanan Ganapathy, general manager of Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing, said.

Echoing similar sentiments, fellow founding member, Roger Nicodeme, general manager at Heidelberg, said the establishment of this business group comes at the right time.

"Although, we now live in an era that is digital-first, there is still strong demand for print publications and print for packaging, and as a sector, we need to evolve to cater to changing needs of our customers. I look forward to having critical discussions with fellow members of the group to come up with ideas on how as a business sector we can remain instrumental to the economic growth of Dubai and the UAE,” he said.

The new Printing and Publishing business group is part of the chamber’s plans to increase the number of business groups that represent economic sectors and activities in Dubai.

The group acts as a representative and a reliable advocate for the printing and publishing sector and plays a crucial role in recommending policy changes to improve the sector’s competitiveness and attractiveness while promoting international best practices and supporting economic growth.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce plans to increase the number of economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100 by March this year.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com